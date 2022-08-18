Ntsiki Mazwai was unimpressed by a trending video of the newly-crowned Miss SA twanging her surname

In the video, Ndavi Nokeri, who is Tsonga, allegedly tried to sound "white" when she introduced herself and this rubbed many up the wrong way

The opinionated media personality claimed the judges chose Ndavi because she's apparently trying to sound like a white person

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ntsiki Mazwai has shared her two cents on the way the newly-crowned Miss South Africa pronounces her surname. The opinionated media personality was reacting to a clip of Ndavi Nokeri twanging her surname.

Ntsiki Mawazi was unimpressed by Miss South Africa Ndavi Nokeri twanging her surname in a trending clip. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai, @ndavi.nokerii

Source: Instagram

The short video of the model, who is Tsonga, is doing the rounds on the timeline. She was introducing herself as the country's reigning queen.

Taking to Twitter to react to the clip shared by a tweep who accused Ndavi Nokeri of pronouncing her Tsonga surname in English, Ntsiki Mazwai commented:

"I see why they chose her.... Sho mlungu wethu."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Other social media users also slammed Ndavi for twanging her surname in the clip. They roasted her for allegedly trying to sound "white".

@kabontle62 commented:

"Ke Ndavi Newcarry?"

@ThaboTeach wrote:

"This is a disaster that needs fixing."

@Sir_BlackWolf01 said:

"A whole Ndavi New- curry! Love her though."

@HendrickThulare commented:

"Colonization at its best, her hair says a lot about her, trying to be as close as possible to beauty standards (which is white)."

@jika_Vic wrote:

"Imagine. I couldn't hear that she wanted to say Nokeri so I had to play it twice."

@Sthe_Lioness added:

"These beauty pageants are self esteem traps."

Ntsiki Mazwai defends Kelly Khumalo

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a video of primary school children insulting Kelly Khumalo did the rounds on the timeline. Ntsiki Mazwai defended the singer after the clip went viral on social media.

The young kids are filmed in class singing the "distasteful" song about the reality TV star. They claim that they don't like Kelly Khumalo because she allegedly killed Senzo Meyiwa.

Taking to Twitter, Ntsiki slammed the teacher who allowed her pupils to sing the song in his or her class. Peeps took to Ntsiki's comment section on the micro-blogging app and shared mixed reactions to the song.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News