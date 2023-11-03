A young man wowed the crowd at a Major League DJz concert by flawlessly performing the Mnike dance challenge

The Mnike dance challenge has gained immense popularity on social media, with people worldwide trying to master its intricate steps

His impressive dance moves thrilled the audience and the video of his performance on TikTok quickly became a hit with a whopping 3.1 million views

A man rocked the Mnike dance challenge at a Major League DJz concert. Images: @kwaneleqiniso

Source: TikTok

At a recent Major League DJz concert, a young man left the audience in awe by flawlessly completing the Mnike challenge.

Man slays ‘Mnike’ dance challenge

The crowd erupted with cheers as he showcased his dancing skills, and the video of this impressive performance quickly became a sensation on TikTok, gaining a staggering 3.1 million views.

The video posted @kwaneleqiniso on his TikTok page shows how he was called on stage to perform. The Mnike challenge, which involves intricate footwork and fluid dance moves, has taken social media by storm, with people from all over the world attempting to recreate it.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi claps for the young man

The man’s performance has got people wanting more. The talented dancer had nothing but gratitude for the opportunity, and his performance stood out, earning him praise from both fans and fellow dancers.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@MaSaNdINtUlI said:

"jacket yakhe?"

@patiebabes shared:

"Kumnadi eSouth Africa."

@sbonelohlomukah commented:

"Dlala boss."

@tpmokoena5 joked:

"I thought is Dr Matthew on another level because being an Dr expired."

@MelodyDembe shared:

"So much effort for ushidi."

@kamogelokgomotsop praised:

"Danko security for not pushing him back to the crowd."

@Melissa_M commented:

"His been dancing up until they saw him lalela he deserved to be seen."

@yusuf_bell said:

"A true meaning of whenever you're given a stage perform."

@Dhludhlu2 shared:

"Confidence on another level."

Mzansi impressed by woman’s flawless ‘Mnike’ dance challenge

