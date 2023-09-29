A Stellenbosch University student went viral on TikTok for singing Mnike , an amapiano song, with a cool rhythm and vibe

The student's performance was praised by netizens, who said he should join the Springboks or that he was making Stellenbosch a better place

Amapiano is a catchy music genre because of its upbeat sound, easy-to-dance-to rhythm, and uplifting lyrics

A Stellenbosch University student won over instant fans online after a video of him singing Mnike went viral on TikTok.

A video of a young man belting out the trendy Mnike track wowed Mzansi. Image: Westend61/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Young Stellenbosch performs 'Mnike'

A video posted by @giftbozekana1 shows him interviewing the student before he broke into song, singing Mnike with a very cool rhythm and vibe.

The student even throws in a young dance routine to go with the vibey amapiano song.

Watch the cool video below:

Amapiano is catchy because of its association with dance and culture.

Amapiano has its own unique dance moves, which are often showcased on social media platforms like TikTok. This has helped create a global community of Amapiano fans passionate about the music and the culture.

South Africans show the Stellenbosch University student love

Amapiano songs such as Mnike often have uplifting lyrics and catchy melodies that make people feel happy. The TikTok video gained much traction online and had netizens entertained.

MGK commented:

"We need him in the Springboks ."

Angelique replied:

"Me in my room grooving at 1am ."

zenande mponco said:

"Now we getting somewhere. Stellenbosch student ."

Sthiboluver Sthibolu commented:

"Manje bowuthi usaba baphi abelungu."

Onetonsoup said:

"That’s my pasta and lobster right there. What’s his at?"

Thembeka Bhengu replied:

"Uyena."

Mahle Mkhize commented:

"Ubezohamba Monday!."

