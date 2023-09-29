A Makoti has amazed Mzansi by sharing a cooking tutorial for thongolifha, also known as stink gogga, a unique delicacy

The video left viewers stunned as the Makoti's culinary skills shone as she transformed these edible insects into a tasty treat

Mzansi was surprised by this unexpected recipe, which has sparked curiosity and conversation, highlighting the diverse world of food

A makoti shared a video of her thongolifha cooking tutorial, which has got Mzansi talking. Images: @makotiskitchen/TikTok and Getty Images

A makoti from South Africa has taken TikTok by storm, demonstrating how to prepare thongolifha, also known as a stink gogga.

Thongolifha video trends

Although not for everyone, this unique dish is considered a delicacy by those adventurous enough to try it. TikTok user @makotiskitchen shared a video on her page that showcases the makoti's culinary skills as she fearlessly handles the thongolifha, an edible insect.

With a pinch of creativity and a sprinkle of local flavour, she transforms it into a delightful snack. Some South Africans also enjoy pairing it with sour pap.

Mzansi was stunned by thongolifha recipe

The video has sparked curiosity and conversation, with viewers in South Africa expressing their interest in trying this unusual treat. It serves as a reminder of the rich culinary diversity in different cultures and the joy of discovering new flavours, even if they might initially seem unconventional.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Nthabi Molefe said:

"Limpopo le China."

@Rethabile Mpho gasped:

"Bathong eseng podile hle."

@Nkosi Sishi shared:

"Limpopo and insects kanti yini bafethu nishoda ngani sinenzele I plan?."

@Taps asked:

"Wait wait wait, just wait, are those stink bugs? (Podile in Pedi)."

@Neo.Josey said:

"Nice and Golden brown" yho morena."

@Kuliié Manganye commented:

"It’s giving Fear Factor."

@LucyRay said:

"People be doing fear factor for free."

@Tefo stated:

"Everyday everyday lona and insects."

