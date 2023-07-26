A groundbreaking snack crafted by a South African entrepreneur called Mopilaz is making waves in Mzansi

This unique treat features chips infused with the distinct flavour of mopani worms, a traditional delicacy in the region.

The visionary woman behind Mopilaz, Phuti Kabasa, wanted to celebrate South Africa's diverse culinary heritage while introducing a bold twist to the snack market

South African woman introduces mopani worm flavoured chips that are gluten-free to the market. Images: Kasi Economy/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

An entrepreneur from South Africa has surprised the snack industry with the launch of a one-of-a-kind treat called Mopilaz.

South African woman introduces chips flavoured with mopani worms

Phuti Kabasa's innovative snack mix combines the popular flavours of a tortilla chip with a unique ingredient - mopani worms, a delicacy in the country. The visionary woman behind Mopilaz wanted to create a snack embodying South Africa's diverse culinary culture.

Kabasa, the visionary founder of Mopani Queens, hails from Limpopo. Her entrepreneurial journey began in 2018 when she started selling mopani worms on the streets. As demand grew, she took it further by introducing ready-to-eat mopani bites with exciting flavours. Today, Mopani Queens offers a delectable range of peri-peri, chutney, tomato and barbecue-flavoured mopani bites. Phuti's innovative approach has not only made these traditional delicacies more accessible but also celebrates the rich culinary heritage of the region.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A South African local flavoured chips

Beyond its distinctive taste, Mopilaz also celebrates the rich culinary heritage of South Africa and promotes sustainable food practices by utilising mopani worms. Communities have consumed this protein source for centuries. The innovative business was shared in photos by Kasi Economy known for promoting local business ideas.

South African woman introduces ‘Mopilaz’ to the market, which is chips infused with a local twist of mopani worms. Images: Kasi Economy/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Mzansi reacts to entrepreneur's creative ideas

Mopani Queens' flavoursome offerings have won the hearts of many, and her dedication continues to make her venture thrive. The snack has become a hit at social gatherings, parties, and even among curious tourists eager to try something uniquely South African.

Peeps reacted in the comment section and said:

@Thatego M Mokabane said:

"Wooooooow if she opens vacancies I wanna work with her so I can learn things from her."

@Lesly Mahlangu commented:

"Where can I find her I want to support."

@David Kekana Barruttie said:

"Unfortunately I do not eat worms for religious reasons. Healthy chips competition."

@Menzo Tma commented:

"This 100 percent amazing, well done."

@Jenny Ditebogo said:

"Where can we get this? I love mopani worm."

@Lesly Mahlangu commented:

"Where can I find her I want to support."

@SAmz said:

"This will be definetly be a hit."

Woman's TikTok video on cooking mopani worms goes viral, clocking 5.3 Million views, Mzansi weighs in

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a woman who has taken the internet by storm by sharing her step-by-step guide on how to cook mopani worms.

The traditional delicacy, popular in certain African regions, has intrigued food enthusiasts worldwide.

The content creator showed peeps a step-by-step guide on cooking the protein, and the process was way simpler.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News