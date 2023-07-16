The Funny Chef shared a hilarious recipe for cooking octopus that quickly gained attention on TikTok

A video of an octopus recipe went viral. Image: @the_funnychef

Source: TikTok

Popular food influencer and TV host, known as The Funny Chef, recently shared a hilarious recipe for cooking octopus that tickled TikTok users.

The Funny Chef posts an octopus cooking tutorial

With her unique sense of humour and witty commentary, she took her fans on a culinary adventure that left them laughing and craving for more.

In the video, The Funny Chef began by washing the octopus, playfully exclaiming how scary and tentacled the creature looked. As she prepared the ingredients, her comedic flair shone through.

The Funny Chef surprised her audience with an unexpected twist. Despite her culinary efforts, she confessed she didn't eat the meal.

Cooking tutorial video becomes a hit on TikTok

The revelation left people in stitches, and they appreciated her honesty. The clip which was uploaded on the TikTok page @the_funnychef two days ago, amassed an impressive 226 000 views.

Watch the video below:

Video of octopus recipe leaves Mzansi laughing

@nethalem1 said:

"Nice. I guess it's just bigger calamari?"

@boitumelominkiets64 posted:

"Mmmaaa weekend gape dilo ditlo bolela ka maleng."

@dinewo_r mentioned:

"It's the voice-over for me. Girl couldn't even breathe."

@cassandrahousefoods wrote:

"Dead this must be the funniest cooking video in the world."

@nompendulosnarrative commented:

"Me? I will eat seafood. Cook it? Never. Only fish. But end result looks so good. "

@kea.maime added:

"Lmao not you being stressed the entire time. "

@yoalandantlantsana asked:

"Funny chef are you sure we are supposed to eat this."

@1kgothatsomojela posted:

"It looks very delicious. Nna I would go for it on any day."

Source: Briefly News