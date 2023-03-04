An Asian food fanatic was heavily blasted by social media users when he showed the recipe he used to make mogodu

The peep shared that he was trying the South African delicacy for the first time and he got the recipe from a cookbook

Netizens flocked to the post's comments section to share that he had cooked the mogodu the wrong way

One thing we can all agree about South Africans is that they don't play when it comes to their food.

An Asian man angered Mznsi with his sophisticated mogodu recipe. Image: @munchin_mash

An Asian food fanatic came under fire when he tried the South African version of tripe, also known as mogodu.

Asian man tries mogodu for the first time

Taking to his Instagram page, a user with the handle @munchin_mash shared that he was trying mogodu for the first time. He said he had found the recipe in a cookbook.

Step by step, the peep showed how he had made the tripe. He also admitted that he didn't like the tripe's unpleasant smell while boiling it.

After boiling the tripe, he put the rest of the ingredients in a blender to make a paste. He mixed the mogodu and the paste and then added butter. He served the stew with pap.

South Africans react to video of Asian man trying mogodu for the first time

Reacting to the video, many people said the tripe wasn't cooked the proper way. Netizens agreed that mogodu doesn't need a lot of fancy ingredients.

@miss_malamba said:

"Definitely the boujee version. Water, salt, onion. Get the dark one too."

@lindokuhle_amanda wrote:

"I love it....but this is not a South African recipe."

@mandy_ndisoo added:

"On behalf of South Africans has we don’t approve and please throw that cook book away."

@mintiza_89 commented:

"You made it kinda wrong... But you did well... We Just add salt and that's it... It has to be brown and juicy... Like runny water something like that."

@kuhleteddyson added:

"Nah bra we don't cook it like that in South Africa we only add onions that's all and that colour ‍♂️‍♂️."

