After seeing the 2018 Miss SA runner-up take to the kitchen, South Africans have much to say. Tamaryn was preparing some chicken and showed people how she added some extra flavour.

Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo made Oros chicken, and people were sceptical. Image: @tamaryngreennxumalo

Source: TikTok

Online users were amazed when they saw that she added Oros. Seeing the concentrated juice be part of the recipe left many people curious.

TikTok of Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo's kitchen experiment with chicken recipe fascinates SA

Media personality Tamaryn showed people how she makes her orange chicken. Although most orange chicken is made with 100% orange juice and zest, Taamaryn had other ideas. The model roasted some chicken and then made a sauce with Oros mixed with various seasonings. Watch the video below:

South Africans discuss Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo's Oros chicken recipe

People love to see interesting recipes, and this one fascinated many. Some netizens admitted that they'd never heard of Oros chicken. Most were divided between those who thought it was a good idea and those who were filled with doubt.

Stephanie Leoschut B commented:

"I made this last night, absolute best!!! Oros chicken will be a firm favourite in my home"

itsShannon09 commented:

"I learnt something new today."

esther commented:

"Oros is very sweet if not diluted, so don't u have to dilute it first?"

Ronelle commented:

"Love oros but must be honest I am a bit sceptical. Will try it sometime."

Blockchain Wiz commented:

"See how that looks so different!"

user4253890157103 commented:

"Tamaryn girl...no."

