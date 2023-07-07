A young content creator shared her chilli recipe on social media, and people are loving the recipe

The recipe seems easy enough to make and takes a short time, using ingredients

Netizens bowed to her and thanked her for giving them a recipe for something they usually buy in stores

Hot stuff: a woman set her TikTok comment section on fire after she shared her chilli recipe. Image: @siphesihle_mbuli

A beautiful TikTokker is fast becoming a hot topic after she supplied the nation with a top-range chilli recipe that can be prepared in minutes.

The recipe seems so simple and does not require much, and it is precisely for this reason that netizens are raving about how she's provided them with an actual plug.

Content creator provides Mzansi with easy-to-make chilli recipe

@Siphesihle_mbuli shared her recipe on TikTok with her followers under the caption:

"As promised, here is a video of how I cook chillies. I hope you enjoy."

The video shows her blending a whole lot of different types of chillies.

She removes the stem and washes them before blending them with vinegar and frying them in onion, garlic and paprika.

Watch the video where she shows how to make the chilli here:

TikTokkers rave about how hot her recipe is

South Africans stan hard with her recipe and have taken their hats off to her.

Vusi Nkosi praised her.

"This is the most important video on TikTok."

Malungs said that this chilli recipe is the best.

"Indluli chillies sauce yaseytolo."

Nothando Mkhize said she loves chilli, which has benefits and dangers.

"I'm going to try this. Ngiyazithandela upelepele."

Dee5847 appreciated the recipe's uniqueness.

"I usually add freshly-squeezed lemon juice, but it doesn't last long. I will try vinegar."

Jacky pointed out that she is now clued up.

"I had no clue. Been buying this and enjoying it. Thanks, babes. I will do it on my own now."

