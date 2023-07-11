Award-winning songstress Nhlanhla Mafu is opening up about her battle with hearing loss

She chats with an audiologist about the struggles she has faced as a musician suffering from an impediment

Her interview has been an eye-opener to most of her fans, who have sent their love and support

Mafikizolo's lead singer Nhlanhla Mafu has dropped a bombshell on her fans, announcing that she suffers from a hearing impediment.

Nhlanhla Mafu is opening up about her journey with battling hearing loss. Images: @nhlanhlamafu

Source: Instagram

Nhlanhla Mafu speaks to an audiologist on Instagram

She chats with her audiologist on Instagram about being a musician and battling hearing loss.

Adding to the challenges, she explained that decades of being exposed to high levels of noises, from the recording studio to crowds chanting her name and giant speakers, induced her hearing problems:

Theo helps Nhlanhla get through Mafikizolo's interviews

She says in another video that his partner Theo Kgosinkwe would assist by repeating questions for her during interviews.

She sadly shares how embarrassed she would get when in conversations with a group of people, Kaya 959 reported:

“Even when I was just chilling with friends, sometimes I would just laugh without knowing what people are laughing about and had to be agreeable basically to everything."

She explained further in another video:

Her acknowledging that she had a problem and needed hearing aids became an inspiration for her followers:

@uyandam applauded her:

"Thank you for opening up Sistaz. I love who you are becoming."

@sophiendaba_ encouraged her:

"This is a new season, so proud to see this. GOD is moving."

@melzinbala clapped for her:

"I really admire your sharing this with us sis. My mom has hearing loss in one ear, and it’s amazing how you learn to compensate for it and navigate the world, especially when you haven’t shared it with anyone else (yet). Kudos to you!"

@precious.ndlovu. shared her experience:

"Oh, mama I hear you. People laugh at me when I say my left ear is not working well, they think it's a joke."

@nomonde1 thanked her bravery:

"Wow! You have no idea how many people you are going to help by sharing this. Thank you for allowing yourself to become a vessel."

