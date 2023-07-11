A young woman bravely shared her journey of losing her apartment at 21 and subsequently moving back into her parents' house.

Facing unexpected financial challenges, she offered valuable advice to fellow Mzansi peeps about the hidden costs

Netizens were inspired by her brutal honesty about the situation she faced and praised her for being so open

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Young lady shares how hidden costs when she bought her property through her off. Images: @babalwaangela/ TikTok

Source: TikTok

A young woman bravely shared her journey of losing her apartment at the age of 21 and subsequently moving back into her parents' house.

Young lady opens up about losing apartment at 21

TikTok user @babalwaangela faced unexpected financial challenges when she bought her first home. In a video, she offered valuable advice to fellow Mzansi peeps about the hidden costs that often catch us off guard. After eagerly venturing into independent living, the young woman encountered unforeseen expenses that strained her budget and ultimately led to the loss of her apartment.

She says:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

" I moved out because I was struggling to stay afloat financially. I didn’t anticipate the extra expenses that come with owning and living in your own property. My advice to others is always make room for extra expenses that might arises and make sure you have the levies statement from the previous owners."

Watch the video below:

Young hun offers advice to netizens wanting to buy a property

The independant hun encouraged people to conduct thorough research, seek guidance from financial advisors or mentors, and proactively track and manage their expenses.

Curious peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@truefred said:

"I remember you!! I used to be your tutor, I'm so proud!!!"

@Cher_jacobs commented:

"Bought my first place at 24, never had to go back home by God's grace. discipline is the key word."

@Owen said:

"I know this has to be FNB, the grads there don't waste time."

@user355 commented:

"Well done dear! We learn from our mistakes gal! Moved back home twice and it’s many of us."

@Ndothando said:

"You've always been a hard worker."

@Ms Ken commented:

"Well done Bbe, you are doing well for yourself. You are young and very focused"

@Preci said:

"Keep going sis, you got this."

Johannesburg woman showcases stunning decorated space in rented room on Facebook, Mzansi impressed

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a Johannesburg woman who captured the attention of social media users with her impressive room transformation in a rented space.

She showcased her stunningly decorated room, featuring carefully selected furniture and tasteful decor.

Despite the limitations of a rented room, she managed to infuse her personal touch, creating a space that exudes style and personality, which impressed peeps.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News