In a TikTok video, two young women who grew up in an orphanage captured the essence of triumph and friendship

One of the women celebrated her graduation with her bestie by her side in the heartwarming video

As they celebrate their accomplishments, these young women are eager to inspire other orphans

In a heartwarming TikTok video, a woman celebrated her best friend's graduation. Source: @que_qinisile

In a heartwarming TikTok video that has gone viral, two young women are seen dancing and celebrating in a joyous mood as one of them graduates.

Orphan best friends celebrate the accomplishment of graduation

@LadiQue stood proudly next to her bestie, clad in her graduation gown and beaming with happiness as she witnessed her friend's remarkable achievement.

But this video is more than just a graduation celebration. The two special young women grew up together in an orphanage. They formed an inseparable friendship at an early age.

Despite facing immense challenges and adversity, they held onto their dreams, determined to create a better life for themselves.

Check out the video below:

South Africans inspired by the women's story

As they share their story with the world through social media, they hope to inspire other orphans facing similar struggles.

South Africans celebrated their triumphs online:

Nomthii_95 said:

"I think she’s your sister, not your friend."

The Pearl commented:

"I live for posts like these. Congratulations, mama."

PerfectlyOgobetDesigns replied:

"So happy for both of you. I hope this inspires someone. Congratulations."

Reitumetse Reitz Diholo added:

"I'm not quitting on me. You guys have inspired me."

She’s Mishka commented:

"Wow, this is absolutely amazing! Well done on all your hard work, girl."

Matshidiso _456 replied:

"You all deserve every thing coming your way. The universe is waiting for you."

user5143260338458 added:

"As a qualified social worker, I am very excited to see this. I wish other foster children and orphans can learn something from you."

