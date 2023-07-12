A young woman has bid farewell to ridesharing giant Uber and embarked on a new journey with her brand new Hyundai i20

The decision to purchase a car marked a significant milestone in her life, opening up a world of possibilities and adventures

Peeps congratulated her on her brand new wheels but said she should keep the app in case of emergencies

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Young woman has been trending on TikTok after she purchased a brand-new vehicle. Images: @nosihlephillynzama/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A young woman has embarked on a new journey and bought herself a brand new Hyundai i20.

Young lady embraces freedom with a Hyundai i20

TikTok user @nosihlephillynzama shared that purchasing a car marks a significant milestone in her life, opening up a world of possibilities and adventures. In a video, she showcased what happened on the day she went to buy a car. By investing in a Hyundai i20, she has embraced the joy of car ownership. No longer confined to the schedules and availability of ride-hailing services, she can now embark on impromptu road trips, explore hidden gems, and take control of her travel destiny.

The Hyundai i20, known for its sleek design and remarkable performance, perfectly aligns with the young woman's aspirations. With its advanced features and reliable performance, it offers both comfort and excitement in equal measure.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi congratulates the young woman on her new wheels

People throughout the country wished the woman well and many more happy miles. However, some peeps said she could keep the Uber app in case she doesn't feel like driving.

Many shared their views in the comment section:

@MrsMIqinisolami said:

"Congratulations babe."

@Nokwazi Ntombela commented:

"These type of videos have my heart honestly, congratulations."

@Fikie_Ngwane said:

"Lol you will download it again trust me. I have a car for 6 years now and sometimes I need to use dt uber app. "

@Ayanda commented:

"Congratulations ma’am. Safe miles ahead."

@user6297 said:

"My father used to say don't raise your voice improve your argument."

@sleepy gal commented:

"Congratulations love wish you many more wishes in future."

Young mother buys Hyundai i20 and shows off new wheels, Mzansi here for it

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a young mother of one who bought herself a brand new out-of-the-box white Hyundai i20.

The lady was so excited about the brand-new purchase and her little daughter right by her side when she pulled out of the car dealership.

South Africans praised the young woman for going out there and gaining independence and celebrated the fantastic milestone.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News