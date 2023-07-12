An Eastern Cape woman has taken interior design to new heights by showcasing her fully furnished mkhuhu

With meticulous attention to detail and a seamless blend of tradition and modernity, her remarkable creation has become a source of inspiration for many

Mzansi was impressed by what she did to the place she calls home and even provided her with some tips

Eastern Cape lady showcases her fully furnished shack which has impressed people. Images: Sindiswa Mlenze/Facebook.

An Eastern Cape woman has wowed the online community with her fully furnished mkhuhu.

Eastern Cape woman shows off her fully furnished mkhuhu

Sindiswa Mlenze's fully furnished mkhuhu perfectly encapsulates the essence of her style. The young hun uploaded photos on her place on the Facebook group called Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen. The mkhuhu, typically made from zinc, has become a cosy haven of comfort and style. Mlenze skillfully furnished her mkhuhu with a careful selection of items that blend modern convenience with traditional aesthetics.

Elite Decor Interiors founder Christine Mgiba gave tips on saving costs if you build with a limited income.

"If someone is still starting out the best route is hand tools until they can afford electric equipment."

Here are the photos:

Eastern Cape woman shares photos of her bedroom, with blue being the colour of choice. Images: Sindiswa Mlenze/ Facebook.

Eastern Cape woman shares photos of her lounge and dining room. Images: Sindiswa Mlenze/ Facebook.

Eastern Cape woman shows photos of what the outside of her house looks like. Images: Sindiswa Mlenze/ Facebook.

Mzansi weighs in on woman's mkhukhu

People could not help but marvel at the woman's attention to detail. Facebook peeps have been abuzz with praise and admiration for the Eastern Cape woman's fully furnished mkhuhu.

Many lauded her creativity and shared their thoughts in the comment section:

@Pateka Mlambisa said:

"You just need a ceiling mntase otherwys yonkinto."

@Tshepi Kasidiva Nkosi commented:

"For your living room."

@Nozipho Phiri said:

"Ceiling and you are good."

@Boingotlo Taunyane Precious said:

"Firstly fix the cracks on the walls then paint ur whole house...but other than that everything is beautiful and well packed.

@Kelebogile Molale commented:

"Wow this is really neat nd beautiful."

@Nthabiseng Tsotetsi said:

"Very nice and clean stunning."

