Musa Khawula uploaded a teaser of the John Cena hitmaker's newest music video which received positive feedback

Sadly one troll tried to body-shame Sho Madjozi by commenting about her weight instead

An open discussion about the singer's image ensued in a distasteful Twitter thread

Afro rapper, Maya Christinah Xichavo Wegerif, also known as Sho Madjozi, has been dragged on Twitter for her weight.

Rapper Sho Madjozi is being body shamed for her slender physique by a Twitter troll. Images: @takeover.al, @shomadjozi

Source: Instagram

Sho Madjozi is working on Balotelli's music video

The Pope of Pop Culture, Musa Khawula, innocently uploaded a clip of Sho Madjozi working on the visuals of her new single Balotelli:

The feedback from her fans was impressive. They showered the comment section with good reviews as they waited for the rapper to drop something for a while.

Twitter user body shames Sho Madjozi

One user, however, trolled the post asking what disease the international musician suffered from:

A debate ensued under the thread, and it looked like this:

@Mr_BluSkyy felt defeated:

"Weeeeeh kana we tweet amongst people who can diagnose our health conditions just from one glance."

@Mamhayise123 reminded her:

"Her body is like this."

@Kgothatsa_RSA went for the jugular vein:

"Nawe ubudlala ingane egulayo e Midrand kodwa sathula singolova cause we didn't want to upset you."

@Pheello123 came to her defence:

"She was never fat bro, that's just how she is. Ai lena la lapiša."

@Kwun_N12 poked:

"O tshwere ke handy andy."

Sho Madjozi's age shocks netizens

The Huku hitmaker has always had a youthful demeanour because of her petite frame.

She surprised her followers when she revealed that she turned 31 years old on 9 May 1992, The South African reported.

South Africans drag Sophie Lichaba's appearance

Briefly News previously reported that Lockdown actress Sophie Lichaba suffered a similar fate.

The talented actress was poked at and trolled for how she looked. The heartbroken actress was forced to open up and debunk nasty rumours about her health.

She told netizens she was diagnosed with diabetes, and the side effects changed her looks. She took the opportunity to educate netizens about the condition advising that prevention is better than cure.

