Sho Madjozi and her guests ditched the sparkling evening gowns and tuxedos to celebrate her birthday like the true African she is

The star impressed social media users with pictures showing herself and many others dressed in beautiful African traditional attire at her The African Union-themed event

The guests understood the assignment and rocked up wearing traditional dresses from different countries including South Africa, Ghana and Nigeria

Sho Madjozi always goes all out for her birthday celebrations. Last year, the singer hosted a big bash in her home province of Limpopo.

Sho Madjozi impressed Mzansi with pictures of her The African Union-themed 31st birthday. Image: @shomadjozi

This year, the John Cena singer decided to keep it small but also made sure it would be fun and African-themed.

Take a look inside Sho Madjozi's The African Union-themed 31st birthday party

Anyone who follows Sho Madjozi knows that she is proud of her African culture. The star has hit international stages and events rocking her traditional Tsonga skirt and colourful braids.

She recently celebrated her 31st birthday and the theme was out of this world. The John Cena hitmaker shared some cool pictures from the event and noted that the theme was: The African Union. She wrote:

"Theme for my birthday party this year: The African Union."

Sho Madjozi impresses her followers with cool The African Union-themed birthday party

Fans loved how the BET Award-winning South African star always thinks outside the box when it comes to her birthday celebrations.

Some also lauded her for always staying true to her African roots, despite having money and fame.

@noxolo_kunene said:

"To be Black and African.What an honour!!!"

@iamladymandy added:

"Everything! So doing this too!"

@pearlthusi wrote:

"ICONIC!!!!"

@kendrahunsley added:

"We showed up and showed out okay???!!!"

@charlzchanta commented:

"You always take it to another level Sho."

@mayaelenag said:

"Happy birthday! Nothing made me smile more than your sister."

