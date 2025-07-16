Former South African rugby player Sbu Nkosi recently returned to the spotlight after a long hiatus

The former Sharks star posted a picture of himself in an ancestral cloth, which led to many believing he was now a sangoma

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Nkosi's sudden comeback

Former Rugby Player Sbu Nkosi is now a sangoma. Image: @sbu_nkosi14

Source: Instagram

Yoh, after a very long hiatus, popular South African rugby player Sbu Nkosi decided to return to the spotlight. However, his comeback stunned many netizens on social media.

Years after receiving a doping ban and a public mental health battle, the 29-year-old former Sharks and Blue Bulls winger posted a picture of himself wrapped in an ancestral cloth around his waist, which represents a sangoma or traditional healer.

This picture left many netizens stunned to learn that Nkosi is no longer a rugby player but now a "bad boy" sangoma.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Sbu being a sangoma

Shortly after he made his comeback on social media, many netizens questioned if he would be returning to the field or if he would be focusing on his ancestral journey full-time.

See some of the comments below:

d_tschirpig_ asked:

"When are we getting to see you on the field again?"

slaughter_boy.huncho said:

"Good to see you back champ."

ganza_official_ wrote:

"You and @aphiwe_q04 will always be my favourite SA wingers of all time. Even if we never get to see you score another try, you should know you inspired so many."

mbu_majents commented:

"Thokoza Mkhulu."

two_oceans_one_breath responded:

"Good to see you, brother! Hope to watch you back on the pitch soon, champ. Keep it up."

bigash40 replied:

"Sbu, we support you no matter what, greater things are coming for you guys...We know u are a beast."

Netizens react to Sbu Nkosi being a sangoma. Image: @sbu_nkosi14

Source: Instagram

A look at Sbu's controversy over the past years

The former rugby player has been involved in several scandals. Last year, he received a three-year ban after testing positive for an anabolic steroid that is commonly used by bodybuilders. At the time, he was signed by the Cheetahs, who reportedly offered him a "lifeline."

Just months before joining the Gauteng club, Sbu Nkosi had his contract with the Bulls terminated immediately. During his time at the Bulls, he went AWOL in 2022 and used his Instagram account to criticise the club.

According to TimesLive, Sbu, who cited mental health struggles for his absence, had similar issues during his time at the Sharks. In a press conference in 2023, Bulls boss Jake White expressed his concern about the player's decline.

