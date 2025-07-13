South Africans in the Eastern Cape who were eager to watch the Springboks play against Italy were bitterly disappointed

Springboks fans regrettably left the comfort of their homes to watch the latest rugby match alongside others at a mall

Peeps were amused as the Springboks game screening took an unexpected turn as the mall tried to tune into the match

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The Springboks recently played against Italy and dominated with a 45-0 victory. South Africans were enthusiatic to show the South Africa's rugby team support and they came out in droves, including a woman who went to her local mall to enjoy the festivities.

A Port Elizabeth mall went viral on TikTok because of their DStv monthly expense. Image: @browniebunny0

Source: TikTok

The lady and many others looked forward to watching the recent Springboks game in the public space, but there was a hitch. South Africans flooded the woman's comment section, taken aback by the Springboks broadcast game blunder.

In a TikTok video by @browniebunny0, showed people that the mall she chose as the best place to watch the Springboks versus Italy game let her down. Instead of seeing the Springboks on the rugby pitch, spectators could only see a black screen and a notification that the account holder of the TV had an overdue DStv account.

Where do Springboks games broadcast?

Springboks rugby live games are always available on DStv Premium which costs R979 per month. In the past, the SABC has sought the right to broadcast Springboks' high-profile matches after the public called for the games to be more accessible. The latest game, South Africa vs Italy was broadcasted on SABC 2 according to the SABC.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Springboks are beloved in South Africa as they made county proud as the 2023 Rugby World Champions. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

South Africa jokes about mall's unpaid DStv

Online users could not help but be amused by the mall that received a notification of non-payment. Watch the awkward moment at the mall and peeps' hilarious comments below:

Zandalee Rossouw said:

"So y'all telling me you left your house where you paid your DStv account. Hai let me not say anything."

iyamthanda ntolosi wrote:

"Sana I was also there the DStv wasn't paid."

Insizwa.ekhethiweyo wrote:

"We need a DStv alternative for R200 per month all premium channels."

Enhle✝️🤍 added:

"I would actually faint I won’t lie, WHAT???😭like can SABC2 not play at least?🤣"

m.sodladla10 was floored:

"They don't got Premium ?? 😭"

Sti Vo356 was amused:

"if ever you feel stressed about bills, just remember a whole mall couldn't sort out their DSTV and openly exposed the fact to a whole crowd🤭🙆🏾‍♂️"

Cheslyn Sc1rocc laughed:

"Boardwalk cant pay their accounts🤣"

Other Briefly News stories about Springboks

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News