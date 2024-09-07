The public broadcaster, the SABC, will not televise the follow-up Boks vs All Blacks rugby match in Cape Town on Saturday

The SABC would not be broadcasting the game after a one-off agreement with SuperSport to share the rights for the first match

Local rugby fans expressed disappointment with the development, while others brushed off the setback as being typical

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie confirmed the first Rugby Championship match airing was a one-off deal. Images: @SABC_Sport, Phill Magakoe

History will not repeat after Sports, Recreation, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie confirmed that the public broadcaster will not televise the second Rugby Championship match between South Africa and New Zealand.

The SABC reached a one-off agreement with SuperSport after a meeting with the SA Rugby Union (SARA) and McKenzie's department to televise the first match at Ellis Park in Johannesburg to celebrate 30 years of democracy.

SABC not broadcasting 2nd Boks vs All Blacks match

The home side recorded a scintillating 31-27 come-from-behind victory to clinch that encounter on Saturday, 31 August.

The second clash takes place at Cape Town Stadium on 7 September and will be exclusively broadcast on SuperSport, which holds the broadcasting rights.

TimesLIVE reported that by Thursday afternoon, insiders at the respective broadcasters had indicated a deal was improbable to be reached as the initial talks had not included the Cape Town game.

This automatically meant millions of citizens would miss out on the live action, contrary to their hopes.

Speaking at a Freedom Month activation event in Tshwane, McKenzie said the government must help bring live games to citizens' TV screens.

"Our people shouldn't be excluded because they don't have money; they must watch the game. I'm negotiating so people can [get] permanent [access], including to rugby and cricket," said McKenzie.

"MultiChoice, SABC and SARU did their bit. It's now the government's turn to do its bit. The [Government of National Unity] GNU is not a government that outsources blame. We know our responsibilities," he added.

Non-broadcast raises clamour

On social media, rugby fans did not hold back in their assessments of the anticlimatic development. Briefly News looks at the responses.

@ciko_ttt wrote:

"Criticism loading in bulks from haters."

@Quintus77378406 said:

"This is very sad news."

@That_Bridget1 added:

"One hit wonder. Mxm, they saw through you. No consistency."

