The United States Embassy in South Africa has warned citizens not to lie on application forms

Many assumed the post was in relation to Donald Trump's offer to Afrikaners to become refugees

South Africans joked that some citizens were used to lying because they lied about the state of the country

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The US Embassy in SA warned South Africans against lying in their VIA application forms, much to the amusement of citizens. Image: Fatemeh Bahrami/ The Good Brigade

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent ten years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism

The US Embassy in South Africa has now warned citizens from the country not to submit fraudulent documents when applying for a VISA.

The embassy warned that knowingly lying when applying could result in VISA ineligibility. While the embassy didn’t state that this was about Donald Trump’s offer to apply for refugee status in the USA, many assumed that it was what the post was about.

US Embassy urges South Africans not to lie

In a post on X, the US Embassy in South Africa urged citizens not to lie in their documents when applying for a VISA.

“Submitting fraudulent documents in support of a US VISA application is a serious violation that can result in VISA ineligibility,” the post read.

The post continued that the US Department of State had stringent screenings and security measures in place.

While the post touched on VISA’s, the embassy has been kept extra busy ever since Donald Trump signed an Executive Order, offering Afrikaners a chance to apply for refugee status.

You can view the post below.

What you need to know about Trump’s offer

Donald Trump signed an Executive Order allowing Afrikaners the chance to apply for refugee status in the USA. Image: Win McNamee

Source: Getty Images

South Africans amused by embassy’s post

The post drew hilarious reactions from South Africans, many said that some were used to lying, because they had been lying about the state of the country to the USA.

M Kay Koena said:

“I am unsure about document forgery, but they also lie extensively. As observed in the case of Elon Musk and his father.”

Isani Nedzamba stated:

“He promised them refugee status. He must take all of them, whether they are lying or not. They been lying about South Africa forever.”

Tshilidzi Ranwedzi Ralushai added:

“Ziyakhala. They will need to provide real farm murder stats that they keep on lying about.”

Sondos Sondo said:

“Goes to show how the lie catches the gullible. They are now told not to lie when making their applications of lies. Karma.”

Varsi Padayachee asked:

He invites them but does not trust them. Who would want to live like that?

@onka_dave stated:

“Just take them all. You'll deal with them over there.”

SA Chamber of Commerce receives over 67,000 applications

Briefly News reported that the SA Chamber of Commerce in the US (SACCUSA) has received over 67,000 applications for refugee status.

SACCUSA President Neil Diamond noted that the majority of the applicants were between 25 and 45 years old.

Afrikaners have been eager to apply after Trump signed an executive order allowing them a chance to apply for refugee staus.

Source: Briefly News