Gayton McKenzie has urged white South Africans to denounce the claims of white genocide

Donald Trump and Elon Musk have both claimed that genocide is taking place in the country

South Africans were divided over the minister’s statement, with some condemning him for saying it

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Gayton McKenzie said white people who remained silent were complicit in the lies about South Africa. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent ten years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism

Gayton McKenzie wants white South Africans to speak up about the claims of “white genocide” in the country.

The claims have been made by both tech billionaire Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump.

Trump has offered Afrikaans farmers a chance to apply for refugee status in America if they feel threatened in South Africa, while Musk has claimed that the media doesn’t report on the genocide in South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

McKenzie urges white South Africans to speak out

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, who has been very vocal about the relationship between the USA and South Africa, has called on white South Africans to dispute the white genocide narrative. During a public address, McKenzie said that white people who didn’t speak up were complicit in the lie.

“Every white person knows that there is no genocide in South Africa. Your silence makes you complicit in that lie. Speak up, like Mandela spoke up,” he said.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump both made claims about genocide and racial discrimination taking place in South Africa. Image: Brandon Bell

Source: Getty Images

AfriForum admits there’s no genocide

While civil rights groups AfriForum and Solidarity have been vocal about the state of the country and how the minority were being treated, AfriForum Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kallie Kriel confirmed that there was no genocide.

He made the admission during a chat with Minister McKenzie, saying that they never said there was a genocide but that there was a serious problem in the country. You can watch that exchange below.

What you need to know about claims made against South Africa

The FW De Klerk Foundation has rubbished Donald Trump's claims about racial discrimination

Donald Trump deletes tweet claiming that South Africa was a dangerous place

The US State Department has explained why they are unhappy with South Africa at the moment

The US President has offered citizenship to farmers and their families if they don’t feel safe in South Africa

Elon Musk claimed on X that the media wasn’t reporting on the genocide in South Africa

Social media users split over McKenzie’s statement

Social media users weighed in on McKenzie’s post, sharing differing opinions on what he had to say.

Charl Dutton said:

“Speak out we did, and eventually after 30 years Trump listened.”

Matome Mathekga stated:

“I agree with the Minister. You can commit a sin by doing nothing. The fact that white South Africans are quiet, they are complicit in the collapse of our country's image globally. Their silence is not so silent. They are talking through their silence. They agree with Trump and the lies he is spreading.”

Monica Mo criticised the minister:

“This one is all over the place. He has no conviction.”

Abdurrazaaq Chafeker suggested:

“Maybe Musk needs to come live in his birth country for a while to see he is talking nonsense.”

Lindsay Goodman said:

“I don’t agree with Musk. I don’t support the ANC. Their bad policies and very bad governance has destroyed our infrastructure, created job losses, and made everyone’s lives tougher long before America got involved.”

Stella Deyzel exclaimed:

“Mr McKenzie, I thought that you are brilliant. A step up from the rest. Don't tell me that you don't know about all the farmers who have been brutally tortured and murdered. Please tell me that you are not aware of it. Unbelievable. God, what is going on in this country😢.”

Clifford Clarkson stated:

“I don't agree with Gayton on this one.”

Musk criticises Julius Malema for singing Kill the Boer

Briefly News reported that South African born Musk once again took a swipe at Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema.

The Red Berets' Commander in Chief recently sang the Kill the Boer chant on 21 March 2025 at a commemoration of the Sharpeville massacre.

Musk slammed Malema for the song, but South Africans turned on the Tesla owner and accused him of spreading disinformation.

Source: Briefly News