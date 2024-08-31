The Rugby Championship match between South Africa and New Zealand will be shown on SABC channels on Saturday, 31 August

Minister Gayton McKenzie and SA Rugby held a meeting calling for SuperSport to partner with SABC for the historic game

SA rugby fans broke out in excitement on social media, lauding efforts by McKenzie to influence the once-off partnership

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has heralded the joint broadcast of the Rugby Championship match between SA and the All Blacks on SABC. Images: @SABC_Sport, @Springboks

JOHANNESBURG — SuperSport and the SABC have partnered to bring the Springboks vs New Zealand rugby match to local TV screens.

The SA Rugby Union (SARU) and the Sport, Recreation, Arts, and Culture Department agreed this week to collaborate to celebrate 30 years of democracy.

McKenzie secures SABC Boks vs All Blacks broadcast

The move ensured the SABC the rights to jointly broadcast the Rugby Championship match at Emirates Airline Park on Saturday, 31 August.

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie had implored SuperSport, which holds exclusive broadcasting rights to SA teams' international matches, to agree to a one-week arrangement.

The build-up to the clash will broadcast live on SuperSport Rugby and SuperSport Grandstand from 15:45.

Meanwhile, the curtain-raiser will be aired on SABC Sport Channel, SABC+ and various SABC radio stations.

The build-up will be preceded by a half-hour doccie celebrating 30 years of democracy and rugby's unifying role in our young democracy.

The match gets underway at 17:00.

McKenzie held a media briefing on Friday, 31 August, in which he doffed his hat to SuperSport to share broadcasting rights.

In a video posted by the @MDNnewss entertainment and news X page, the minister spoke volumes about the collaboration.

"This once-off landmark event will celebrate rugby's greatest rivalry. I'd like to publicly acknowledge SueperSport's generosity in coming together with the public broadcaster to ensure this once-in-a-lifetime historic game is available on the SABC," McKenzie rejoiced.

South Africans break out in joyous celebration

McKenzie's utterances were met with enthusiasm on social media. Fans lauded the government's efforts to bring the historic match to the country.

@Mditshwer wrote:

"Lord Gayton is bold and confident as a first-time minister. It's like he knew beforehand and prepared for it. Maybe it's because he has no corruption to hide."

@leko__shoba said:

"Minister working overtime, and so far, good work."

@adamabankura added:

"The trio of ministers — McKenzie, MaCpherson and Mchunu — is notable for their tireless efforts and commitments to their portfolios within the GNU."

@Lebona_cabonena remarked:

"Lord Gayton McKenzie. I think now he deserves my vote!"

@PostiveImpact89 criticised:

"Nothing important here. He needs to build sports grounds in the disadvantaged areas."

@GermanTank_BW offered:

"Hate him or love him, the man is hard at work."

