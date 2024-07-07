The SABC has sacked a chief operations officer and video entertainment group executive for not disclosing a 7.5% profit-share deal

They were fired following an internal disciplinary, having been suspended in February on advice from a legal firm

SABC's board considered an independent chairperson's report and determined to release them with immediate effect

The SABC board has shown the door to senior executives accused of concealing a lucrative profit share deal. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Two SABC senior executives have been given their marching orders for trying to conceal a multimillion-rand profit digital contract arrangement.

Briefly News understands the former top-level management employees are former chief operations officer (COO) Ian Plaatjies and Merlin Naicker, who, until his dismissal, served as the video entertainment group executive.

Executives sacked with immediate effect

TimesLIVE reported that SABC terminated their employment contracts immediately following a disciplinary process after they were suspended in February.

Acting corporate affairs and marketing executive Mmoni Seapolelo said the SABC board had considered the findings and recommendations of an independent chairperson in a report and determined to release them both with immediate effect.

However, Seapolelo failed to disclose any further details regarding the development and the dates on which it happened.

It is understood that their dismissals were due to their alleged negligence in not disclosing a 7.5% profit-share deal with Discover Digital, the public broadcaster’s SABC+ video streaming service operator.

A City Press report then noted that the law firm Werksmans Attorneys' legal advice led to the suspensions after the SABC's internal audit of the secret profit-sharing deal concluded that the two and the head of advertising sales, Reginald Nxumalo, who resigned about the time of Plaatjies and Naicker's suspensions, had failed to act in the SABC’s best financial interests.

Werkmans reportedly found a prima facie case for gross dishonesty against all three.

