The South African rand over the weekend picked up strength while the dollar took a slight hit in value

This was after the dollar lost strength in the face of slow job growth and an expected cut in interest rates by its Federal Reserve

South Africans roasted Mzansi's currency, and some made political jokes relating to how the rand has been strengthened

JOHANNESBURG—South African markets can expect a boost after the rand rose due to low job growth in the United States.

Rand strengthened against the dollar

According to SABC News, analysts revealed that the dollar, currently trading at R18.19, experienced a slight nosedive after the United States of America experienced a slow job growth. There is also an expectation that the US Federal Reserve could decrease the interest rates. Experts also revealed that Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of his cabinet contributed to the markets stabilising and showing more confidence.

South Africans make jokes

Netizens made fun of the rand and the economy, and some questioned the South African currency's performance.

Mdletshe Amir Sbhaka-Bhaka said:

"The Rand is a DA member in good standing indeed."

Xolani Nokwe said:

"The markets are clearly manipulating the general puoblic's psyche with regards to Ramastellenbosch. The Rand has absolutely no reason to strengthen against the dollar."

James TheHandyman said:

"And I see people praising the circus government already. The dollar weakened against a lot of currencies. This has nothing to do with the GNU or the DA."

Morerwa Cecil asked:

"Why is our rand permanently benchmarked against the dollar?"

Sizwe Grootboom said:

"This rand is partisan to the capitalist system, shame. It favours them all the time."

