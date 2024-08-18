The SA government has deported the 95 Libyan nationals arrested at a suspected illegal military training camp

Authorities uncovered the covert outpost on 26 July and charged the group with contravening the Immigration Act

The development was greeted online with calls from South Africans for the same approach towards all aliens in SA

The 95 Libyan nationals arrested at a suspicious military camp in Mpumalanga were deported on Sunday. Images: @Sli_Masikane

MBOMBELA — The 95 Libyan nationals arrested at a suspected illegal military training camp near White River, Mpumalanga, have been deported from South Africa.

Home Affairs announced completing the deportation on Sunday, 18 August, following their arrests about three weeks ago.

95 Libyans at suspected military camp deported

After authorities uncovered the covert outpost on Friday, 26 July, they charged the suspected group with contravening the Immigration Act.

However, the charges against them were later dropped, and Home Affairs announced that they would be processed for deportation instead following a swift diplomatic and legal process.

On Sunday, the large group was taken to the airport in Mbombela with the plane, a Cemair flight, and videos online showed their luggage being hauled.

Home Affairs said in a statement that the Libyan government had paid for the international flight.

Minister Leon Schreiber welcomed the conclusion of the process.

"I commend the Home Affairs officials and other law enforcement role players who worked tirelessly to ensure the speedy deportation," said Schreiber.

"We will continue deploying all resources to ensure that [outsiders] respect and observe the country's immigration laws."

Development sparks strong reactions

South Africans were vocal about the development online, which saw calls for the same treatment for illegal aliens from other countries.

The country's immigration laws have been a hot topic of debate since Schreiber's swearing-in in July.

Briefly News looks at the strong reactions to the news.

@Patriot0620 wrote:

"Why is it hard to do the same with Zimbabweans and others? Why not charge them and immediately [deport] them?"

@PressPlaySA said:

"Is the Libyan government coming back to fetch others. Can they account that all of their citizens in South Africa are legal?"

@Mawanda21613088 reacted:

"Those people are coming back. You wasted Libya's money."

