The SA government has confirmed working on the extradition of Pastor Shepherd Bushiri and Atul and Rajesh Gupta

Justice Minister Thembi Simelane said during a media briefing that the cases had not been without numerous challenges

Simelane said that her department remained committed to fulfilling its international treaty and extradition obligations

JOHANNESBURG — The government has announced its plan to extradite controversial pastor Shepherd Bushiri and the Gupta brothers to stand trial in South Africa.

Justice Minister Thembi Simelane announced the government's stance during a media briefing on Friday, 16 August.

Simelane reiterated that South African authorities were working to extradite the fugitives on various charges.

Bushiri and his wife, Mary, who are in Malawi, fled SA in November 2020 following their arrests and release on R200,000 bail after appearing in court on a host of charges, including theft, fraud and money laundering.

Meanwhile, Atul and Rajesh, sought for their involvement in State Capture, fled South Africa in 2018 amid damning reports about their businesses.

The pair were currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Simelane said her department was committed to fulfilling its international treaty and extradition obligations.

She said the ongoing efforts to extradite Bushiri, Mary and the Guptas had faced numerous hurdles.

"The cases have not been without several challenges, but we're steadfast in pursuing [justice]. Our teams are following the relevant diplomatic and legal channels to resolve them," said Simelane.

