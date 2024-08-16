The case against the controversial panga-wielding pastor, Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng, and his co-accused has been remanded

Mboro, his bodyguard and his son made a delayed, brief second appearance in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Friday

Online users reacted to the latest in the legal drama following the viral Matshidiso Primary School incident in Katlehong

Mzansi has rejoiced over the postponement of the case against Pastor Mboro and his co-accused, bagging them another weekend in jail. Images: @Koena_xM, @ewnreporter

JOHANNESBURG — The bail hearing of infamous Pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng and his co-accused was postponed in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Mboro appeared alongside his bodyguard, Vincent Baloyi, and his son Revival, facing a laundry list of charges relating to the Matshidiso Primary School incident in Katlehong.

Pastor Mboro spends another weekend in jail

The self-styled prophet and his co-accused wielded pangas at staff as they forcefully removed two pupils from the school on Monday, 5 August.

Baloyi, meanwhile, could be seen brandishing a rifle.

After removing the pupils — Mboro's grandchildren — the group was filmed arriving at a car parked outside the school, where a fourth man was waiting.

The police later arrested five people over the destruction.

They made a first court appearance on Wednesday, 7 August, following their arrests in the days prior, facing assault, kidnapping, intimidation and contravention of the Dangerous Weapons Act charges, among others.

The matter was subsequently postponed.

Briefly News previously reported that an alleged bitter custody battle with the children's late mother's maternal family had reportedly spurred the religious zealot to access them forcefully.

The court initially postponed the matter for a formal bail hearing to establish whether the accused had any previous convictions, outstanding warrants or pending cases.

According to The South African, Friday's court proceedings, during which Mboro's previous nine cases came to light — some of which were still under investigation — were delayed.

This was reportedly because the police had not verified his and his co-accused's home addresses. Finally, once they were finally hauled to the dock, the court postponed the matter until Monday, 19 August, for address verification.

Mzansi applauds court outcome

Social media users were again chirpy over the affair, heading online to react to the court proceedings.

Briefly News looks at a few reactions.

@Alpha_Mero25 wrote:

"[The] first frame has me in stitches."

@ChimCham7 said:

"He is slicing them with a prayer today."

@MbamboVuyo reacted:

"The court is about to slice him."

DJ Sbu shares video of arrested Pastor Mboro

In a related story, Briefly News reported that DJ Sbu previously shared a clip showing Pastor Mboro taking a video of himself, seemingly in a holding cell.

In the clip, Motsoeneng was seen talking to several people, possibly part of his Incredible Happenings congregation.

