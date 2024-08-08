MoFaya entrepreneur DJ Sbu posted a video showing Pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng in a jail cell for a point he sought to make

The former radio jock recently came under fire online after publicly declaring support for Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina

Inspired netizens made their way to the comments section, lighting up the post with a barrage of criticism over its self-importance

DJ Sbu posted a video of Pastor Paseka 'Mboro' Motsoeneng in a jail cell to make a point. Images: @uuniversalmusic and @djsbu

It's all happening in Mzansi, and among all the drama comes the occasional joke or jibe to help navigate even the harshest criticism.

Former radio jock DJ Sbu, who has come under fire for his support of Miss South Africa (SA) 2024 finalist Chidimma Onwe Adetshina, has fashioned his own.

DJ Sbu's note to haters in Mboro clip

Heading online on Wednesday, the MoFaya entrepreneur appeared to take a jibe at his detractors.

In a post erring on the side of cryptic, as he doesn't name-drop, he wrote:

"Me reminding them of the receipts I have on them when they hate on me, ek'beni (when at that time) I changed their lives when no one was there for them. And [now], they’ve forgotten."

To make his point, Sbu captioned a clip showing controversial South African pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng taking a video of himself, seemingly in a holding cell following his recent arrest over a violent school incident.

In the clip, Motsoeneng is seen talking to several people, possibly part of his Incredible Happening congregation.

Speaking over the angry shouts of the group, he is heard saying in his Sesotho:

"Wena o no o robehile ka o rapela oa fola, di video di teng. I prayed for you o le sehole, this woman."

Mboro reminds them of the good he did for them before his predicament, a fact they seemed to ignore. The short and punctuated message resonated with the former Friends Like These presenter.

Netizens hit out at DJ Sbu

The post garnered over 106,000 views and 480 likes while attracting almost 250 likes in the 15 hours since he posted it.

The DJ received due criticism for his sharp notion, which threatened to be buried under an avalanche of admonishing replies.

Briefly News takes a look at some of these.

@MJ_Mahlaela wrote:

"Pulling files. Mboro is not safe."

@Only_Botake said:

"You'd rather remind people what you did for them and still ignore the story of Zahara. Hai mara, grootman."

@SciyandaSithole added:

"Helping people doesn’t warrant you to promote criminality, and destroying of our country."

Pastor Mboro and crew remanded in custody

In related news, Briefly News Pastor Mboro and four others appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court over Monday's violent Matshidiso Primary School incident in Katlehong, Gauteng.

A viral video shows Mboro and what at the time appeared to be three men, supposedly his bodyguards, in the school foyer brandishing pangas and a rifle.

