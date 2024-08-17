Video material on social media portrays the scenes of an informal trade market, allegedly abandoned by Lesotho nationals, in Bloemfontein

Free State police spokesperson Lt-Col Thabo Covane told Briefly News law enforcement undertook a multi-day Interpol operation in the area

The planned Southern African Development Community (SADC) undertaking from 14 to 16 August, Operation Kutwa, resulted in multiple arrests

A video captured the scenes after an informal trade market was abandoned during an Interpol operation in Mangaung. Images: South African Police Service

Source: Original

BLOEMFONTEIN — A video has surfaced online of a Bloemfontein informal trade market deserted and goods left behind by street vendors who allegedly fled from police descending on the area.

The clip captures the law enforcement activity and shows several abandoned fruit and vegetable stalls on either side of the street.

Fled Lesotho nationals' stalls abandoned

The person filming narrates the scenes while approaching the stocked stalls, which they note belonged to Lesotho nationals.

"Maponisa a teng, guys. Batho ba Lesotho ba baleile. Batlile di maraka tsa bona di le jwalo fela ... Baile, guys. Di plating haona batho," they said.

Speaking in a woman's voice, they can be heard saying the police had arrived, causing the hawkers, allegedly Lesotho nationals, to scamper off.

Free State police spokesperson Lt-Col Thabo Covane verified the material in response to a Briefly News media inquiry.

Covane said it resulted from a planned Southern African Development Community (SADC) undertaking, Operation Kutwa, a South African Regional Police Chiefs Cooperation Organisation (SARPCCO) initiative.

South Africa is one of 16 SARPCCO member countries, including Lesotho, Madagascar, Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Malawi, Botswana, Swaziland, and Zimbabwe.

The cooperation encompasses seven objectives, including promoting, strengthening and fostering joint strategies to combat cross-border and related crimes with regional implications.

Free State Provincial Police Commissioner Baile Motswenyane spearheaded the operation in Mangaung from 14 to 16 August.

Transnational organised crime activities

Motswenyane led South African Police Service (SAPS) members in vehicle searches at roadblocks along several national and regional roadways.

"The operation aimed to identify, locate, stop and arrest cross-border syndicates involved in transnational organised crime," said Covane.

"[Police] conducted roadblocks along the N1 South Parkweg, N1 North Navalsig, N6 Kagisanong, N8 East Thaba Nchu and the R702 Bloemspruit.

"The operation continued in different hotspot areas for contraband goods, stolen property, including motor vehicles, livestock, electrical equipment, illegal firearms, illicit drugs and to prevent trafficking in persons."

Covane told Briefly News that law enforcement arrested 11 undocumented persons during the operation and confiscated contraband goods in terms of the Counterfeit Goods Act 37/97.

"A fine was issued for failing to register as a distributor in terms of Free State Gambling and Liquor Act 6/2010. Meanwhile, police issued 66 fines. All arrested persons will appear in court soon," he said.

KZN police arrest over 11,000 suspects

In a related story, Briefly News reported that KwaZulu-Natal police cracked the whip on criminality amid a vow to maintain a clenched-fist approach.

Stern efforts yielded over 11,000 arrests and led to the recovery of more than 300 illegal firearms as part of a multi-sectoral crime-fighting strategy in July.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News