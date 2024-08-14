Eskom has implemented load reduction in different parts of Johannesburg, including Soweto neighbourhoods

Eskom made the announcement and said areas like Dobsonville, Meadowlands and areas in Sedibeng

South Africans were furious at Eskom, and some blamed Soweto residents for not paying for electricity

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

For seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist, covered current affairs, shedding light on critical social infrastructure challenges and unemployment.

Eskom's load reduction in Gauteng was met with anger. Image: Olympia De Maismont /AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—Eskom's announcement that load reductions would be implemented in different parts of Gauteng was met with disapproval.

Eskom implements load reduction

@Eskom_SA posted its latest load reduction schedule on X. It stressed that the continued pressure on transformers and mini substations caused by illegal connections and electricity theft compels Eskom to implement load reduction to ensure equipment is not damaged.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Areas affected include Meadowlands, Cosmo City, Mofolo, and Slovoville. South Roodepoort, Chiawelo, diepsloot, Orange Farm, Elandsfontein, Lakeside, Evaton, De Deur, and Sebokeng.

View the full schedule here:

South Africans still don't like load reduction

Netizens commenting on the announcement expressed their strong disdain for load reduction.

Laurika asked:

"Why is Diepkloof off when we don't have a schedule?"

TENmorganTEN30 said:

"Lies. Loadshedding is in full swing in all struggling ANC-ran municipalities.

Dumisane said:

"Please stop fooling us. It's loadshedding for the black population!"

Mbalenhle Ngwenya said:

"It's not back yet, so why do we go so many hours without electricity and yet you still fail to return it on time?"

Asaph Marumofase Mogofe said:

"The load reduction implemented by the ANC and Eskom is so deeply troubling form of racial segregation, disproportionately targeting black residential areas. Load shedding, although disruptive, is preferable as it affects all individuals equally."

Mpho Lifero asked:

"Is it possible to post a weekly schedule with all the load reduction? Because the 6-hour updates are not helping."

Eskom warns customers of scam WhatsApp voicenote

In a related article, Briefly News wrote that Eskom warned customers of a WhatsApp voicenote that was circulating.

The voicenote was of someone claiming that Eskom charges residents R500 to reconnect disconnected homes.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News