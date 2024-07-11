The state utility Eskom announced that it will be implementing load reduction in different parts of the Gauteng Province

It announced that areas in Ekurhuleni, including Vosloorus, Tsakane and Spruitview, will experience load reduction until 10 pm

Residents were fuming and accused Eskom of bringing loadshedding back under the guise of load reduction

JOHANNESBURG — Eskom announced that parts of Ekurhuleni in Gauteng will experience load reduction for a few hours on 11 July.

Eskom announces load-reduction schedule

The State-owned enterprise posted on its X account @Eskom_SA that it will implement load reduction in high-density areas. These include Vosloorus, Duduza, Tsakane, Zonkizizwe and Spruitview.

Eskom has recently been criticized for introducing load reduction despite celebrating over 100 days of no loadshedding. Some believed that load reduction was another term for loadshedding.

View the tweet here:

South Africans unhappy with Eskom

Netizens voiced their opposition to load reduction.

WJ Levien said:

"Load reduction is just the new term for load shedding. Good going, guys. I knew you couldn't keep this streak up forever."

Kenneth said:

"The worst company ever."

Arnold said:

"It is worth noting that some on the list do not pay Eskom and therefore fall into the loadshed category."

Philani Sikho said:

"People from those areas are proud they are not paying electricity. Eskom, investigate your staff, as they are the ones who bridge meters!"

King Marston asked:

"Why only townships, though?"

Thabang said:

"We said it. It's just a matter of time."

Blazah asked:

"What's the reason behind the five hours and not the two hours we're used to?"

Source: Briefly News