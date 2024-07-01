Johannesburg’s prepaid electricity clients were surprised by City Power’s 12.72% price hike, which took effect on 1 July 2024

The power utility said a cost-of-supply study informed the newly implemented price adjustments

The electricity provider said some customers would experience a slightly lower tariff increase, while for others, it may be above the 12.72%

Some Jo'burg prepaid electricity clients were caught off-guard by City Power's 12.72% price hike, which took effect on 1 July 2024. Images: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg and Stock Image.

Source: Getty Images

Scores of Johannesburg’s prepaid electricity clients were left gobsmacked by City Power’s 12.72% price hike, which took effect on 1 July 2024.

City Power's tariff adjustment comes into effect

The utility told Sunday World that the price adjustment was based on multiple factors, including industry-driven hikes in bulk purchase costs, operational costs, and cost structure.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said that based on the cost-of-supply study, some customers would experience a slightly lower tariff increase, while others may experience one above the 12.72% threshold.

Mangena stated that @CityofJoburgZA introduced a total basic charge of R200 to prepaid customers over the next three years:

Jo’burg residents were displeased by the electricity price adjustment

Scores of the City’s inhabitants shared their frustration and confusion over the new pricing on X.

@SthembisoD39724 said:

“The streets are calling you people of Gauteng; this is a rip-off ”

@mabZ_L added:

“Imagine my shock and horror when this happened to me this morning! I wanted to puke!!! In addition to being charged that R200, I only got 99kWh with my balance of R300. I've been feeling sick all day!!!”

@ThaRockStar1 commented:

“I got 14kwh with R300. This is just a rip-off.”

@ZNxarhuni asked:

“Are City Power consumers in GP even aware of this? I see a Kenya-type uprising here.”

@Sumzhsn explained:

“We live in a complex, and each apartment could not recharge today; my service charge is R955 with no units of electricity. @CityPowerJhb daylight robbery of the working class.”

Eskom drafts proposal for up to 44% electricity tariff rise in 2025

Briefly News previously reported that Eskom was allegedly planning on applying for a power price hike of up to about 44% for the next financial year.

The utility was allegedly in the process of submitting the request to NERSA.

If NERSA approves the request, South Africans will start paying the revised tariff as early as April 2025.

