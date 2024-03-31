Eskom electricity prices will increase from Monday next week following Nersa's approval for the 2024/25 financial year

Nersa approved the electricity tariff hike in January 2023, affecting both local municipalities and Eskom direct customers

The struggling power utility applied to Nersa for the approval of its retail tariff and structural adjustment application

Trisha Pillay is a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg. She has devoted her professional life to covering social issues and community news for 13 years, sharing her expertise with different newsrooms like The Citizen newspaper, African News Network, and Newzroom Afrika. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email trisha. pillay@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

Nersa approves Eskom's tariff hike, which will take effect from 1 April 2023. Images: Shiraz Mohamed

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will be charging more for electricity starting Monday next week. The 12% electricity price increase for the 2024/25 financial year will kick in on April 1.

Eskom hikes prices

The embattled power supplier approached the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) in October last year to approve its retail tariff and structural adjustment application and the schedule of tariffs.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Nersa approved the electricity tariff hike for the 2024/25 financial year in January 2023 from 1st April 2024 to 31st March 2025.

According to SABC, Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said:

"Electricity tariff increases for local municipalities will come into effect from the 1st of July this year.

“Local authority tariffs charges from 01 July 2024 to 30 June 2025, a percentage increase of 12.72%. Eskom direct customers from 01 April 2024 to 31 March 2025 all tariff charges except the affordability subsidy charge, a percentage increase of 12.74%.

"Affordability subsidy charge a percentage increase of 25.24%. The average increase applied to the key industrial and urban tariffs will be 13.29% due to the increase in the affordability subsidy charge.”

Eskom is evaluating a tariff restructuring proposal for the 2025/26 period, although no structural changes are planned for the 2024/25 tariffs.

South Africans voice frustrations

People around Mzansi are fed up with the high cost of living. Many are demanding answers about the reasons for the price hike.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Siyanqoba Mthethwa suggested:

"The best solution is to come off the grid, and get a solar panels."

@Melusi Mel Tshabalala commented:

"After so much loadshedding, all they could come with is increase."

@Ken Makenzo explained:

"We are the victims because of those who don't pay electricity; they manipulated their meters."

Ccarmen Mouton shared:

"The electricity increase is for the 7 or 8 present wage increase for all Eskom workers. Every year, when Eskom increases their electricity, their workers get huge salary increases."

@Rodrygo Mphile Kupa said:

"Make the right choice, guys, on 29 May."

South Africans sceptical of Eskom suspending loadshedding

In a related story, Briefly News reported on how Eskom announced that loadshedding had been suspended until further notice.

The utility said the suspension came into effect on the morning of 21 March due to a low demand.

South Africans were sceptical about the suspension and believed an ulterior motive existed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News