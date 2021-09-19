Over 600 people demonstrated at Sea Point against the dispensation of vaccines

They claimed that the vaccines have not been tested thoroughly enough and that a human's immune system can defeat the virus without "chemicals"

However, the illegal protest has caught the eyes of the authorities who plan on charging people for breaching lockdown regulations

Cape Town - Hundreds of anti-vaxxers descended on Sea Point on Saturday to protest the rollout of the Covid 19 vaccine.

They claimed that the vaccine has not been tested thoroughly enough and their immune systems are capable of fighting off the virus with "chemicals".

Anti-vaxxers who took part in an illegal march may find themselves in hot water with the police. Photo credit: @urbanjodi

Source: Twitter

Despite the protest being peaceful a number of people are facing the prospect of being charged by the police for the illegal march according to the SABC.

Jodi Allemeier shared some videos of the protests on social media. She captioned one of the videos with the following:

"Anti-Vaxxers at it again in Sea Point “say no” “stop 5G” etc."

News24 reported that the police are planning on opening cases against the protestors after they allegedly broke lockdown restrictions.

Flo Masebe slams people who think Covid isn’t real: “Stop your nonsense”

Earlier, Briefly News reported that actress Flo Masebe is not impressed by people who have been refusing to take the vaccine. As the vaccine rollout plan continues, many have shown a hesitancy to get the jab and Masebe is not happy about it.

TshisaLive reported that the she took to social media, the veteran actress called out the peeps who don’t seem to believe that Covid-19 is real, saying:

“You don't think Covid-19 is a real thing. You have no intention to get the vaccine. You also see nothing wrong with showing up at my door unmasked. Stop your nonsense, please.”

Groote Schuur Hospital denounces anti vaccine protestors' views: "Demoralising, disrespectful and humiliating"

In a similar story, the Covid-19 pandemic is ongoing and the vaccination rollout in South Africa is underway, however, many are unhappy about this. Over the weekend, anti-Covid-19-vaccine members of the public demonstrated outside Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town.

The hospital's board has spoken out about the demonstration referring to the members of the rally were humiliating, demoralising and disrespectful as staffers were working hard to watch over patients diagnosed with Covid-19.

Source: Briefly.co.za