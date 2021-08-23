The accelerating progression of the distribution of vaccinations for Covid-19 has not gone without push-back as those opposed to the vaccination have expressed their views outside Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town

The facility expressed concerns over the events and discourse that transpired during the protest as members of the rally were reportedly disrespectful and belittling towards staff members designated to monitor Covid-19 patients

The hospital's board felt that the anti-vaccine protest was a direct attack on its staff, especially as the facility was referred to as a 'gas chamber'

The Covid-19 pandemic is ongoing and the vaccination rollout in South Africa is underway, however, many are unhappy about this. Over the weekend, anti-Covid-19-vaccine members of the public demonstrated outside Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town.

The hospital's board has spoken out about the demonstration referring to the members of the rally were humiliating, demoralising and disrespectful as staffers were working hard to watch over patients diagnosed with Covid-19.

Groote Schuur Hospital's board has condemned the actions of the anti-vaccine protestors outside the facility. Image: RODGER BOSCH/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to News24, the hospital's board said in the statement that anti-vax views took aim at and criticised its staff in a way that they did not appreciate. The demonstrators allegedly referred to the hospital as a 'gas chamber', inevitably accusing staff members of allowing deaths to occur; the board stated that this was absolutely unacceptable.

The statement continued by explaining that the demonstrators had 'no regard' for the over 1 000 staffers who were diagnosed with the virus as well as the 20 members who unfortunately lost their lives to Covid-19.

A report by eNCA revealed that the Health Department in the Western Cape restated that the Covid-19 vaccine is voluntary and that they are highly effective. The Department encouraged members of the public to find information about the Covid-19 vaccines from trustworthy sources.

Video shows anti-vaxxers protesting outside Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town

