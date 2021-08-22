Covidiots: Video of Anti-Vax Protestors Picketing Outside Groote Schuur Hospital

A group of protestors gathered outside Groote Schuur Hospital to voice their concerns about the Covid-19 vaccine

A group of protestors picketed outside Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town. They were protesting the vaccine rollout and were trying to raise awareness for what they believe.

Many of them believe, despite reassurances from scientists and numerous tests, that the vaccine is dangerous.

A group of protestors gathered outside Groote Schuur Hospital. Photo credit: @africaquiche

Source: Twitter

Some even believe that the vaccine is more dangerous than the coronavirus. A number of people also championed Dr Susan Vosloo who made comments about the vaccine last week according to News24.

A single pro-vaccine demonstrator attempted to launch a counter-protest but the police very quickly escorted him away according to SABC News.

Social media users react to the anti-vac protestors

@YodaECP:

"Antivax super spreader event outside Groote Schuur Hospital. No masks! #COVIDidiots #GetVaccinated"

@helensharpestan:

"I mean this is ridiculous because vaccines are not mandatory but the fact that this is happening outside Groote Schuur hospital just makes it so much worse. There are people taking their final breath in there, probably wishing that the vaccine came just a little earlier."

@HelpThe_Bear:

"I don't have words. This is an insult to the workers of Groote Schuur hospital. Why would they go protest outside the hospital?"

Source: Briefly.co.za