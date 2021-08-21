“It’s Our Time”: Sho Madjozi Celebrates Vaccine Rollout for 18 to 35-Year-Olds

Sho Madjozi shared a video of herself getting the Covid-19 vaccine jab using the hashtag #VaccineRollOutSA

She encouraged others to head down to the vaccine centre to get their jabs

Recently the government expanded the vaccine rollout to include 18 - 35-year-olds

Young people have taken to social media to celebrate the vaccine rollout in South Africa being extended to 18 - 35-year-olds.

Sho Madjozi encouraged people to head to Power House in Houghton, Johannesburg.

"Just arrived at Power House in Houghton, Johannesburg for my vaccine! They have a vaccination pop-up taking both registered and non-registered vaccinees until 6pm today #VaccineRollOutSA"

Madjozi uploaded a video of herself getting the jab, she winces in pain as the injecting punctures her arm. When the health worker dabs her arm with cotton wool, Sho asks, "Is that it?"

She celebrates getting the vaccine with a big smile and raises her arms in the air.

Social media users have shared their reactions to the expansion of the vaccine rollout with the hashtag #VaccineRollOutSA.

@Simply_Nomvi:

"#VaccineRollOutSA I really don't wish to be on lockdown in December like we were in 2020, and it can only be through vaccination that we can avoid the 4th wave."

@Lu_Mfeka:

"Quick and pleasant. Thank you to the sisters at Hillbrow Community Health Centre for the great vaccination experience. Please protect others and yourself and get the Syringe. #VaccineRollOutSA"

@PrincePrevin:

"Baby Boomers often refer to the Gen Z as the "woke generation". So lets use that "wokeness" and get that vaccine Gen Z and be responsible citizens #VaccineRollOutSA"

Source: Briefly.co.za