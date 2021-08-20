Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida took to social media to check if Mzansi's 18 to 34-year-olds have registered for the Covid-19 vaccine

Registrations for South Africans in this age group opened at midnight on Friday, 20 August

Social media users flocked to the comments section with many interesting reactions to the tweet

Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida is calling on the people of Mzansi to do the right thing by registering to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

This is after registrations for South Africans aged between 18 and 34 opened at midnight on Friday, with people in this group able to register on the Electronic Vaccine Data System.

Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida is calling on people aged 18 to 34 in Mzansi to get the Covid19 vaccine. Image: Darren Stewart/ Gallo Images, Jaco Marais/ Die Burger.

Briefly News understands that individuals are welcome to register at home or go to a vaccination site. Vaccines are being rolled out from today.

Taking to her Twitter account to further encourage the masses, Musida tweeted:

"Hope you’ve all registered for the vaccine."

The tweet attracted over 600 likes and was retweeted more than 70 times.

Social media has interesting reactions to tweet

A user, @SSengange tweeted a picture of himself in a nurse's uniform and offered:

"Even if they are not registered we will VACCINATE them, let them come."

Another user, @Aurich_Mash noted his concern. He wrote:

"I’m still struggling from the trauma, having doubts about this vaccine."

@LMaxela confirmed receiving his first shot. His tweet read:

"Yeah, I had my first shot today and waiting for my second shot."

Meanwhile, a user @TeffuJoy asked:

"Did u vaccinate?"

18 to 34 year olds rush to register for Covid vaccine, 184k people registered

In recent news, Briefly News reported that those aged between 18 and 34 have rushed to register for the vaccine.

According to EWN, 184 000 people in this age group registered to get the jab. Gauteng, the Western Cape and the KwaZulu-Natal saw the highest number of registrations since the early hours of the morning.

Gauteng took the lead with 73 000 registrations while the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal followed with 53 000 and 20 000 respectively.

