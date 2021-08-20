Since the Department of Health's Electronic Vaccine Data System opened for Covid-19 vaccination registrations 184 000 people as said to have registered

Three provinces currently in the lead with the number of people registered are Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal

Young people are encouraged to register on the government's EVD system but are not required to do so

JOHANNESBURG -Young people aged between 18 and 34 have rushed to register for the coronavirus vaccine since the announcement that registration is now open to all in South Africa on Thursday 19 August.

According to EWN, 184 000 people in this age group registered to get the jab since the Department of Health's Electronic Vaccine Data System opened for them at midnight 20 August.

Gauteng, the Western Cape and the KwaZulu-Natal are the provinces that saw high numbers of registrations since the early hours of the morning. Gauteng took the lead with 73 000 registrations while the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal followed with 53 000 and 20 000 respectively.

In a media weekly briefing on Friday morning, Minister of Health Joe Phaahla stated that registration on the EVD system is not a requirement and that walk-ins are permitted as long as you present your Identification documents, reports News24.

"We can now cut out administrative and bureaucratic red tape - as long as you have an ID, it means you are over 18, you can be registered," said Phaahla.

Phaahla says to avoid long queues at vaccination centres, registration is recommended. Phaahla reminded South Africans that while vaccinations may be picking up, the country is still in a third wave and there's still a long before the population vaccination target is met.

Phaahla is encouraged that the target of 70% will be met with all adults being given the opportunity to vaccinate.

