Bathong! A lot has been going on with the former Big Brother Mzansi star Sinaye Kotobe on social media recently.

Earlier on, the reality TV star announced during his Instagram Live on Thursday, 13 March 2025 that he will be taking a break from social media. This came after the star and Zee Mofokeng fooled many of their fans online with their fake relationship and them also allegedly scamming netizens.

An X user @BabalwaZikhali8 posted that they will support the decision Sinaye took of taking a break from social media and will await his return whenever he's ready.

"His last live before taking his break .🥹🫶We already miss you ke @__sinaye, take all the time you need, have the time of your life during this break .❤️🫂We know you're gonna come back with a bang."

Netizens react to Sinaye taking a break

Many netizens flooded the comment section after it was announced that the former Big Brother Mzansi star has taken a break from social media. Here's what they had to say:

@BabalwaZikhali8 wrote:

"Eish the man has been overworking himself. The amount of work he put in since his eviction till date is beyond insane! So eish, kuzobonakala nje in all honesty."

@Maria2Mariam said:

"We shall be here waiting to cheer him on when he comes back."

@nela_gg commented:

"He looks so tired maan."

@G9e48Xzfpa34373 responded:

"Is it just me or does he not look okay? He looks exhausted, take all the time you need, Sinaye we ain't going nowhere."

@Tiptoing11 replied:

"Take all the time you need, Thangana, when u return, we will be right here waiting for you."

A timeline of Zintle and Sinaye’s relationship

Sinaye Kotobe and Zintle ‘Zee’ Mofokeng connected on Big Brother Mzansi S’ya Mosha edition. The two officially became a couple after the show ended, with Sinaye allegedly dumping his girlfriend to pursue his relationship with Zee.

Sinaye and Zintle’s relationship has come with its perks. The couple has received endorsement deals, the latest being Bonang Matheba's House of BNG. Zintle has also built a loyal fanbase, which gifted her an eye-popping R100,000 in January.

Meanwhile in August 2024, the former Big Brother Mzansi star Sinaye Kotobe turned things upside down on social media with his shenanigans.

The former Big Brother Mzansi star allegedly dumped his longtime girlfriend, Xhanti Pikinini, so that he could pursue a romantic relationship with the former contestant, Zee Mofokeng.

