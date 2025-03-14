Big Brother recently brought out the big guns as he had housemates do the squat challenge with the popular King of Squats, Nkululeko Dlamini

Fellow housemate Mshini rocked the challenge better than other housemates, as seen on the clip that was posted on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to how the housemates performed during the squat challenge

Mshini rocked the Squat challenge at the 'BBMzansi' house. Image: Supplied

Once again, the Big Brother Mzansi housemate Mshini has made headlines on social media.

Recently, Mshini rocked the recent squat challenge they had during their workout at the Big Brother Mzansi house which was held by the popular King of Squats, Nkululeko Dlamini.

Big Brother Mzansi posted the video of housemates doing squats on their Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"They don't call him King of Squats for nothing. Nkululeko Dlamini didn’t come to play with these folks.🤸‍♀️ Some were breezing through it while others were literally fighting for their lives.😅 #BBMzansi."

Watch the video below:

Viewers react to the clip

Shortly after the video went viral, showing how Mshini rocked the squat challenge better than the other housemates, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@MYavhudi said:

"I’m here for Mshini. She made it look so easy."

@ThusoetsileG wrote:

"What kind of squads are those now Nsuku."

@LegodiLind23707 commented:

"Please bring King of Squats back, I laughed throughout the gym session, they were sweating today."

@ConieLangalanga responded:

"Nate and Nsuku were not here for this."

@Horoscope10111 replied:

"Mshini enjoyed his session, biggie please hire him full time. #BBMzansi."

@audrey_mokoen wrote:

"Mshini could be a good fitness Instructor shame, she'd flourish in that department."

Mshini nailed the squat challenge recently. Image: @mshinilekwadu

Mshini reveals she bought her learner's license

Meanwhile, on the latest broadcast of Big Brother Mzansi, Mshini revealed to the housemates that she failed her learner's test and had to pay R1.8K to get it illegally.

In a light conversation with the other housemates, Mshini made this revelation while the other housemates tried to divert the topic away from this. The X user @Ooperate slammed Mshini and spoke about this, saying the other ladies tried to cover for her:

"Mshini, with her big mouth, said on live TV that she bought learner's license for R1.8k after failing the test. Nsuku tried to help her spin it, but she didn’t clock and kept going. The camera had to move away. This is what talking too much gets you."

Mshini confronts BeeKay

In February 2025, more drama erupted at the Big Brother House as one of the housemates, Mshini, decided to confront BeeKay regarding the kiss he shared with fellow housemate Nate despite him asking Mshini to be his Valentine's.

The trending video that showed the confrontation was posted on social media by an online user @TserunD. Though it was made known that Mshini had moved on from BeeKay, shortly after the video was shared on social media other viewers couldn't help but think that Mshini is still not over BeeKay.

