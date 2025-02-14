This year's season of Big Brother Mzansi is all about drama and love triangles

Recently, a video of Mshini confronting BeeKay about the kiss he shared with Nate went viral

Many netizens flooded the comment section debating on whether Mshini had moved on from BeeKay or not

'BBMzansi' housemate Mshini confronted BeeKay. Image: Supplied.

Source: UGC

We have been served drama since the beginning of Big Brother Mzansi season five without fail.

Recently, more drama erupted at the Big Brother House as one of the housemates, Mshini, decided to confront BeeKay regarding the kiss he shared with fellow housemate Nate despite him asking Mshini to be his Valentine's.

The trending video that showed the confrontation was posted on social media by an online user @TserunD, who captioned it:

"Mshini confronts Beekay for kissing Nate 🤣🤣I thought her fans said she has moved on🔥🤣 #BBMzansi #BBMzansiumlilo.

Viewers weigh in on Mshini's recent behaviour

Though it was made known that Mshini had moved on from BeeKay, shortly after the video was shared on social media other viewers couldn't help but think that Mshini is still not over BeeKay. See some of their reactions below:

@Nololisa21 said:

"If you watched the conversation that she had with Nsuku and co you will understand why she is "confronting" him."

@BongiweM22 responded:

"I love Mshini neh and yeah she might be jealous of how things are between Nate and Beekay but she shouldn't have done that cause Nate might use that to get her disqualified, yoh Mshini is bringing fire and it actually might burn her. Mind you I love her."

@kgothatsokobuoe replied:

"This was cringe."

@sithle_p commented:

"Mshini keeps embarrassing herself every time."

@LethaboHon mentioned:

"I love her. She's incredibly direct and equally endearing, Mam'gobhozi. Mshini loves gossip saat."

Mshini caused drama at the 'BBMzansi' house. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

