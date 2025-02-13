Drama ensued as Annie Idiba's ex-husband, 2Baba, dropped a bombshell on social media recently

The Young, Famous & African cast member's ex-husband trended on social media after a clip of him proposing to his new girl, Natasha, went viral

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the clip of 2Baba's proposal

2Baba proposed to his new girl Natasha. Image: Andreas Rentz

We have been served drama by the Young, Famous & African cast member Annie Idiba's husband, 2Baba, ever since he announced their divorce on social media.

Recently, the legendary Nigerian musician Innocent "2Baba" Idibia had many netizens talking online after he dropped a bombshell on everyone when a video of him proposing to his new girl Natasha went viral on Twitter (X).

An online user, @GossipMillNaija, posted the video and captioned it:

"Breaking News: 2Face Just Proposed to Hon Natasha and She Said Yes!"

Netizens react to 2Baba's proposal

Shortly after the clip went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@Nithsmit commented:

"According to Nigerian law, how can you propose to another lady when you’re yet to get a divorce."

@Fikz_the_Cook responded:

"She should already start attending therapy and have a bag of numbing pills and an extra heart and also start to drink a lot of water because she might be dehydrated from the tears that are coming her way."

@Diva_Queeeen replied:

"Natasha is a really brave lady. Aint no way I’d be marrying that with all that baggage!"

@LytSkinnedGirl said:

"Same way he used to love Annie too. Love is such a scary thing, your partner can wake up one day and decide he doesn't love you anymore. That's one of my fears in relationships."

2Baba proposed to his new girl Natasha. Image @official2baba

