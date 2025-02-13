Annie Idiba’s Ex-husband 2Baba Proposes to His New Girl, Fans React: “Love Is Such a Scary Thing”
- Drama ensued as Annie Idiba's ex-husband, 2Baba, dropped a bombshell on social media recently
- The Young, Famous & African cast member's ex-husband trended on social media after a clip of him proposing to his new girl, Natasha, went viral
- Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the clip of 2Baba's proposal
We have been served drama by the Young, Famous & African cast member Annie Idiba's husband, 2Baba, ever since he announced their divorce on social media.
Recently, the legendary Nigerian musician Innocent "2Baba" Idibia had many netizens talking online after he dropped a bombshell on everyone when a video of him proposing to his new girl Natasha went viral on Twitter (X).
An online user, @GossipMillNaija, posted the video and captioned it:
"Breaking News: 2Face Just Proposed to Hon Natasha and She Said Yes!"
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Netizens react to 2Baba's proposal
Shortly after the clip went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:
@Nithsmit commented:
"According to Nigerian law, how can you propose to another lady when you’re yet to get a divorce."
@Fikz_the_Cook responded:
"She should already start attending therapy and have a bag of numbing pills and an extra heart and also start to drink a lot of water because she might be dehydrated from the tears that are coming her way."
@Diva_Queeeen replied:
"Natasha is a really brave lady. Aint no way I’d be marrying that with all that baggage!"
@LytSkinnedGirl said:
"Same way he used to love Annie too. Love is such a scary thing, your partner can wake up one day and decide he doesn't love you anymore. That's one of my fears in relationships."
Kefilwe Mabote reveals she was a second wife
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the reality TV star and social media influencer Kefilwe Mabote finally addressed her controversial marriage and revealed that she was in a polygamous union.
The latest face in the Young, Famous & African family, Kefilwe "Kefiboo" Mabote, came in guns blazing with drama and tea about her personal life on the show.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Entertainment Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za