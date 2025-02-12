Legendary Nigerian musician 2Baba has moved on just weeks after he announced his divorce after 12 years of marriage

2Baba confirmed that Nigerian lawmaker Natasha Osawaru is his new girlfriend and made it clear that he wants to marry her as his new wife

The 'African Queen' singer also gave an update on his relationship with Annie Macaulay in light of his plans to marry a new wife

2Baba confirms he's set to marry a new wife weeks after announcing his divorce. Image: Brian To/FilmMagic

Nigerian singer 2Baba has taken the famous saying ‘time waits for no man’ literally. The award-winning crooner, also known as 2Face, has already moved on from his estranged wife Annie Macaulay and confirmed plans to marry a new wife weeks after he announced their divorce.

2Baba confirms plans to marry Natasha Osawaru as his new wife

The African Queen hitmaker has found love in the arms of Nigerian politician Natasha Osawaru. In a viral video, 2Baba, born Innocent Idibia, confirmed that Natasha Osawaru is his new girlfriend.

He also set the record straight regarding allegations that Natasha is the reason his marriage with Annie Macaulay crumbled.

“Honourable Natasha has been trashed. She has been called all sorts of names. She has been labelled as a homewrecker. She’s a young, brilliant, amazing young woman. She had nothing to do with what is happening between me and Annie. She has absolutely nothing to do with that,” 2Baba explained.

While it is unclear how long 2Baba and his new girlfriend Natasha Osawaru have been dating, he also expressed his intention to marry her as his new wife.

“Yes, I love her. She’s amazing, she’s cool. I want to marry her. That is on one side,” he said.

2Baba's soon-to-be new wife Nigerian lawmaker Natasha Osawaru. Image: natashairobosa_oi

2Baba gives an update on his relationship with his estranged wife

2Baba also claimed that there's no bad blood between him and Annie.

“On the other side, Annie and I are not fighting, we are not quarrelling, we have a good understanding of ourselves and what’s going on,” 2Baba added.

Earlier in the video, 2Baba had dismissed reports that he was fighting with Annie saying:

“Everybody is going to be alright. Everybody is fine. There’s no fighting. There’s no quarrel. There’s nothing.”

You can watch the video shared by @OneJoblessBoy on his X (formerly Twitter) account below:

Earlier reports had indicated that Annie had been admitted into an undisclosed rehab facility shortly after 2Baba announced their divorce. A report by Nigerian journalist Stella Dimoko Korkus said the actress and reality TV star was in a bad state.

Annie Idibia reveals loss of twin pregnancy

2Baba’s personal life has been a hot topic ever since he announced his divorce from his wife after 12 years of marriage.

2Baba announced the divorce a few days after Annie shared, during an episode of the popular Netflix series Young, Famous and African Season 3, the heartbreaking story that she lost her twin pregnancy.

Despite the Nigerian musician stating that they had already split a while back, social media users accused him of being selfish.

2Baba allegedly reveals 'real' reasons behind divorce

In response to speculation regarding why he had decided to call out time on his marriage with Annie, 2Baba allegedly revealed the reason behind the divorce.

As reported earlier by Briefly News, 2Baba said Annie Macaulay was not as innocent as the general public believes.

He allegedly claimed that she had abandoned him when he was battling a kidney ailment. Reflecting on the backlash he received after he announced their divorce, 2Baba shifted the blame on Annie.

