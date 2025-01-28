Young, Famous & African star Annie Idibia is reportedly in rehab following her husband 2Baba's divorce announcement

2Baba confirmed their separation in a trending video and was seen with another woman, sparking public concern for Annie's well-being

Friends Toke Makinwa and Tiwa Savage have been supporting Annie, while fans flood social media with prayers for her healing and strength

Nigerian actress and reality television star Annie Idibia is reportedly going through the most after her husband Innocent "2Baba" Idibia's divorce announcement.

Annie Idibia allegedly in rehab

Divorce is never easy, especially when it's on public platforms. Annie Idibia has been charting trends after her legendary husband 2Baba confirmed their separation in a trending video. 2Baba was also spotted hanging out with an unidentified woman after the shocking divorce announcement.

According to an Instagram post by Nigerian journalist Stella Dimoko Korkus, the Young, Famous & African star is allegedly in rehab. Annie is said to be in a very bad state and taking one day at a time.

The post also revealed that media personality Toke Makinwa and internationally acclaimed singer Tiwa Savage have been on Annie's side during the ordeal. Take a look at the post below:

Fans react to news about Annie Idibia

It looks like Annie has been in everyone's prayers since 2Baba's shocking announcement. Many flooded the post's comment section with heartfelt messages. Others also hailed Toke Makinwa and Tiwa Savage for their love.

@pule_mary commented:

"Toke and Tiwa, we join our faith with yours, Annie will overcome this."

@house_of_rafia added:

"She will heal and come out stronger."

@syndijatau wrote:

"God whatever it is please come through for Annie please, don't allow this to be her END. Amen!"

@am_ammily said:

"Dear Tiwa and Toke. Thank you for being there for Annie."

Annie Idibia opens up about losing her twin pregnancy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Annie Idibia opened up about losing twins and having to keep it from her loved ones.

The new season of Young, Famous and African saw the star-studded cast open up about their highs and lows, and 2Baba's wife spoke about a traumatic event that left her shattered.

