Khuli Chana professed his deep love for his wife, DJ Lamiez Holworthy, in a heartfelt audio message played during her appearance on DJ Fresh’s podcast Waw! What A Week

Despite Musa Khawula’s controversial allegations, the couple continues to showcase their strong bond through romantic posts and family vacations

Fans were moved by Khuli's touching tribute, praising their love and expressing admiration for Lamiez

Khuli Chana is in love with his beautiful wife DJ Lamiez Holworthy and he can't hide it. The rapper recently professed his undying love for his wife in a viral audio clip.

Khuli Chana gushes over Lamiez Holworthy

South Africa's power couple Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy tugged on Mzansi's heartstrings recently. The couple have been painting timelines red with their loved-up pictures and family vacations despite controversial blogger Musa Khawula's allegations about Lamiez beating Khuli.

Lamiez was a guest on DJ Fresh's podcast Waw! What A Week and Khuli Chana's sweet audio was played for his blushing wife. Khuli thanked his wife for being in his life and for all that she does for others. He said:

"Five years ago I shot my shot and today I'm living proof that he who finds a wife, finds a good thing and favour from Modimo. I believe you were made for me though, but thank you for choosing me hape le hape. Thank you for who you are and what you do for others in the unseen hours.

You are just an amazing human being and I am just so lucky to have you as my person, my wife.

Fans respond to Khuli Chana's message

Social media users loved how Khuli Chana adores DJ Lamiez Holworthy.

@Madaliso AZC said:

"Some ladies are blessed, me i can’t even say that's my landlord when i see him cause i owe him alot..😭😭"

@Kefiloe Mmolawa wrote:

"No cause I understand Khuli, I'm also kinda obsessed with Lamiez🔥🔥🔥"

@Mbalenhle Ntuli commented:

"how did she not cry cause i was crying throughout that vn 🥰🥰🥰🥰"

@VivaciousVeevee added:

"Joh some women are very lucky hle love is beautiful enjoy it mam 🥰"

@Yaya wrote:

"When she touched her ring I just knew she was thanking God for giving her this man 😍"

