Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana celebrated the festive season in Dubai, enjoying quality family time away from South Africa

Celebrity couples like Dr Musa and Liesl Mthombeni and Pearl Modiadie also travelled abroad, with trips to Hong Kong and Colorado, respectively

Musa Khawula's post about Lamiez and Khuli sparked mixed social media reactions, with fans praising their relationship while referencing past rumours

South African celebrities definitely took the time to enjoy quality moments with their families and friends this festive season. Lamiez Holworthy, Khuli Chana and their family jetted to Dubai for the holidays.

Lamiez Holworthy, Khuli Chana and their family are on a vacation in Dubai. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

Award-winning rapper Khuli Chana and his wife, DJ Lamiez Holworthy, spend the festive season in style. The couple escaped the hustle and bustle of Mzansi and headed to Dubai.

Khulo Chana and Lamiez are not the only celebrity couples travelling during the festive period. Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Mthombeni travelled to Hong Kong for their last trip of 2024 while Pearl Modiadie and her man were cosied up in Colorado.

Musa Khawula shared a picture of Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy enjoying their time in Dubai. The post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Lamiez Holworthy with her husband Khuli Chana on vacation in Dubai; United Arab Emirates."

Fans react to Musa Khawula's post

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Musa Khawula's post about Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana. Some admired the cute couple, while others mentioned the blogger's speculations about Lamiez beating Khuli Chana.

@XekiHlongwane said:

"I’m glad you are not talking about the beating allegations."

@tumelo_br wrote:

"We got to give applause to Khuli Chana! Real South African 🇿🇦 Mjolo vibes! Happy Endings! 🍺 🍻 Real Man!"

@Zayen30 wrote:

"And at night, she will beat him.. The dude won't ever cheat or divorce her. He will be beaten thoroughly."

@Nothando_Ro said:

"They looking so stunning and cute together ❤️"

Lamiez Holworthy rocks matching outfits with son Leano

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Lamiez Holworthy took to Instagram to share her latest fun time as a mother. The DJ is married to Khuli Chana, and together, they have a son named Leano.

Many people were delighted by the picture that they saw of Lamiez and her son. Netizens were gushing over mother and son.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News