Gogo Maweni gave a shout to her husband, Sabelo Mgube, by sharing cute selfies of each other on social media

The reality TV star said Sabelo Mgube is her day-one as she posted the cute photos on Instagram

The traditional healer received love from people on social media, with people saying they looked good as a couple

Gogo Maweni and her husband, Sabelo Mgube, looked happy and content in their new selfies. Image: @dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

It might be Januworry for some, but Gogo Maweni and her husband are still enjoying what's left of their Dezemba.

Gogo Maweni and hubby welcome 2025 in style

After welcoming the new year, the Izangoma Zodumo reality TV star took to social media to share a selfie of her and Mgube enjoying the outdoors. A braided Gogo Maweni and Sabelo were on a boat and soaking up the sun.

The happy couple made things official in August 2024 when they had their traditional wedding ceremony in KwaZulu-Natal. The celebrations were attended by some of their celebrity friends and people flooded her comments section with congratulatory messages.

In her caption, Maweni said Mgube is her day one.

Fans show love to Gogo Maweni and her husband

Netizens showed love to Gogo Maweni and her husband after sharing the cosy selfies.

m_tshupane said:

"Love is amazing. Enjoy it because happiness looks good on you."

@Maree25686793 gushed:

"Happy couple happy life. Period."

@sgegede03 said:

"Your beautiful, Maweni no one will take that away from you."

mxozzamusiq' wished:

"We are here now. Happy New Year. Bazala Enjoy. Love you."

bongilefosa stated:

"The only sangoma that matters right now..love you, baby."

fortunate_maluleka said:

"I admire you, shem... when I grow up, I want to be like you."

buyelwa said:

"Couple of the year love you guys."

winsonly__' gushed:

"It’s you and your bae for me 😍😍😍 ndinithandaaaaa."

Source: Briefly News