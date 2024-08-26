Gogo Maweni and her husband, Sabelo, recently celebrated their traditional wedding and gave netizens a quick peek

The famous sangoma was surrounded by loved ones as she made it official with her hubby

Mzansi showered the couple with tonnes of love and congratulatory messages on their stunning wedding

Gogo Maweni shared photos from her stunning traditional wedding. Images: dr_maweni

Gogo Maweni and her husband, Sabelo, recently gave netizens a glimpse into their stunning traditional wedding.

Dr Maweni celebrates traditional wedding

The journey to becoming Mrs Mgube has been one to marvel at, and Gogo Maweni is on cloud nine as she makes it official with the love of her life, Sabelo.

The famous sangoma, who has been taking Mzansi through various stages of her marriage, from the lobola celebration to building an empire with her hubby, recently shared a glimpse into her traditional wedding in KwaZulu-Natal.

From stunning traditional Zulu attire and dances to the couple sharing a sweet moment cutting their massive cake surrounded by loved ones, it was evident that it was a magical day to remember.

She shared snaps and videos from the stunning ceremony on her Instagram page:

"My forever."

Mzansi shows love to Gogo Maweni and Sabelo

Netizens flooded Dr Maweni's Instagram page with sweet congratulatory messages:

kamo_zile said:

"You are doing the most, mamazi. May your guides and God always have favour in your life and in everything you do. Congratulations, Gogo."

winnie_ntshaba was impressed:

"Hay bo, mama wakwazulu! You are owning it, so calmly yet so on point. So sorry I missed it, my sis. Congratulations once again."

w.mbatha wrote:

"Congratulations, my sweetheart. What a beautiful ceremony to witness."

andile_k0 hyped Gogo Maweni on:

"Very demure, very cutesy. Congratulations, mama."

shellytsa posted:

"This is beautiful. Congratulations to you, my angel."

mookgo_xaba showed love to the couple:

"This is beautiful! Congratulations to both of you."

Gogo Maweni and Sabelo buy new vehicles

In more Gogo Maweni updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the couple's latest purchases.

The newlyweds dropped some big bucks on two vehicles and showed them off on their social media profiles to rave online reactions.

