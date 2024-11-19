Traditional healer Gogo Maweni is ready for Summer as she debuted a fresh new hairstyle

Gogo Maweni posted a video on her Instagram stories where she showed off her fresh braids

The star is known for rocking long and sometimes wavey weaves, so this new change is a sight to see

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

South African sangoma and reality TV star Makgotso Lee-Anne Makopo, popularly known as Gogo Maweni, has debuted a new hairdo.

Sangoma Gogo Maweni has a new braided look. Image: @dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

Maweni ditches the weaves, rocks new braids

Controversial healer Gogo Maweni shared a short clip of her Instagram stories showing off her fresh braids. Maweni has experimented with a few styles in the past, from long straight weaves to natural-looking curls.

She often switched things up and donned shorter weaves and blonde wigs. From time to time, she would embrace her natural curls and rock her short afro.

Without a doubt, she looks fantastic in all of her looks.

New nail set, braids make Maweni feel like a baby

In the video, Maweni said she felt and looked like a baby after the hairstylist finished braiding her hair.

In awe of her new look, the newly-wed laughed as she approved the hair, saying she looked adorable.

"OMG, I look like a baby. Guys, can you see this? I look so young. I love this. I am tired of hair, hle," she laughed.

Maweni admitted that she went for a laid-back look rather than another lace weave install.

Check out the video here.

Maweni's last look was at her all-pink brunch, where she rocked a silky long weave.

She captioned the post, "Ahhh ladies 🩷 I have no words…here’s to another successful picnic. Thank you to everyone who contributed to making this event a success 🩷🙏🏾 I love ya’ll."

Gogo Skhotheni's face card leaves fans gushing

In a previous report from Briefly News, popular traditional healer Gogo Skhotheni had turned social media upside down with her latest selfies.

The podcaster shared snaps of herself, and many netizens were impressed with her stunning face card. Mzansi flooded her comments with compliments on her stunning looks.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News